FHN Today: More NHL Trade Rumors, Ovi passes Jaromir Jagr

As the NHL Trade Deadline gets closer by the day, more and more trade rumors continue to fly.

Things are understandably quiet about Target No. 1 — Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux — as his team plans to enjoy at least one big final night together Thursday as they celebrate his 1,000th game with the franchise.

After that, all bets are off.

The Florida Panthers and Flyers have been scouting each other and talks have been had. We’ll see what happens come Friday.

The NHL Trade Deadline is Monday at 3 p.m.

The big news on Tuesday night — aside from the Panthers 3-2 overtime win over the host San Jose Sharks was Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin passing former Panthers fave Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL all-time goals list with No. 767.

Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow today and log in for a clean ad-free reading experience

Ovechkin scored his historic goal against the New York Islanders late in the third period of the Capitals’ 4-3 shootout win.

By passing Jags, Ovechkin is now the highest-scoring European player of all time and sits 34 goals behind Gordie Howe (801).

He needs 128 more red lights to break the all-time goals record set by Wayne Gretzky.

Words from Jagr down below…

AROUND THE NHL

I joined Orlando Alzugaray on the ‘Big O Show’ as I do every week for the Lockdown Segment sponsored by @ALennylocksmith. … Check it out RIGHT HERE

And please go visit the FloridaHockeyNow YouTube channel. We need to hit 1,000 subscribers to really get this thing cooking, so subscribe!

And tell all of your friends and family as well. Thanks –

— One of NHL Trade Deadline moves which could directly impact the Florida Panthers is whether the Toronto Maple Leafs acquire a veteran goalie.

With it still possible Florida and the Leafs meet in a 2-3 Atlantic opening round matchup, Toronto potentially getting Semyon Varlamov from the New York Islanders would be a big deal.

— Or, perhaps the Leafs are fine in goal after Erik Kallgren made 35 saves and shut out the Stars 4-0 in his first NHL start on Tuesday night.

— Our condolences and thoughts to out to Denis Potvin and his entire family today on the passing of his brother Jean.

— The Florida Panthers not only need to move some salary cap money but also need to create actual roster spots before bringing on any players. While the 23-man roster goes away on Monday, there has to be room before 3 o’clock.

Tuesday, Florida cleared a spot by placing goalie Jonas Johansson on Injured Reserve. They’re still at 23, but other moves can — and probably will — be made before Monday afternoon.

— Speaking of the Panthers, they really got a scare when Gus Forsling went down during the first period on Monday. He ended up playing 22 shifts.

— The Vegas Golden Knights are coming home to play the Panthers on Thursday night. They capped off an 0-5 road trip with a loss in Winnipeg.

A very special congratulations from Jaromir Jagr to Alex Ovechkin (plus a little surprise at the end). 😉 pic.twitter.com/HGgSlqRTaQ — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2022

— The Colorado Avalanche made another deal on Tuesday, sending Tyson Jost to Minnesota for Nico Sturm.

— Would the Boston Bruins just keep Jake DeBrusk instead of sending him away at the NHL trade deadline?

— Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin is out for the rest of the season after having hip surgery Tuesday — so Braden Holtby is likely off the market.

— The Montreal Canadiens kept main trade target Ben Chiarot out of harms way as they lose to the Coyotes.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins did not enjoy their trip to Nashville — at least on the ice.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK