NHL Winter Classic in Miami thanks to Panthers, Lightning Working Together

MIAMI — So, how did the Florida Panthers end up being awarded the 2026 NHL Winter Classic? The Tampa Bay Lightning had a big part of it.

As Steve Mayer, NHL President of Events and Content, has said, the Lightning planted this seed back in 2018.

The Lightning hosted the 2018 NHL All-Star Game to great success.

On the roads going toward the airport heading out of downtown, electronic billboards had been rented with an image of a hockey rink set up at the Buccaneers’ stadium.

‘Thank You NHL! Next time, let’s go outside the box!’ the billboards read.

They were noticed.

“It was a billboard put up just for us to notice. Literarily for us to see it,’’ Meyer said in November. “That was the impetus for us to really start talking about an outdoor game.’’

The Lightning continued to push for inclusion in an outdoor game — if not in Tampa, somewhere else — and did so in 2022 at Nashville’s NFL stadium against the Predators.

Well, how about the Panthers?

As of today, the Panthers and Utah Mammoth/Arizona Coyotes are the only NHL teams which have not played in an outdoor game.

Of course, come Friday night, that changes for the Panthers when they step out onto the frozen water at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

The Lightning helped that all come together as well.

Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois, Florida’s Bill Zito and Matt Caldwell continued talking to the NHL about bringing an outdoor game south.

So, like dogs and cats living together, the Panthers and Lightning joined forces to get this done.

“This is how far we’ve come: seven years ago we were nervous we could pull it off,’’ Mayer said on Monday afternoon at the ballpark.

“The technology wasn’t exactly what it is today. Our ice crew, which was amazing, had their doubts. And so we kept on talking about it, but we never got there. Then there was a meeting that I had with Julien BriseBois from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Bill Zito from the Florida Panthers where they sort of corralled me and said, ‘We’ve got to do this. Our fans need it.’ We were on board. We wanted to do it.’’

A few years ago, it was rumored that the Panthers and Lightning would play at Raymond James Stadium.

That did not happen — but the NHL liked the idea so much, it decided to both would play in one.

Just not against each other, but against an Original 6 team in their home market.

The Lightning get an outdoor game of its own on Feb. 1 at Raymond James against the Boston Bruins.

2026 NHL WINTER CLASSIC

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Friday; 8 p.m.

Where: LoanDepot Park, Miami

National TV: TNT/truTV (US); Sportsnet/TVA (Canada)

TNT/truTV (US); Sportsnet/TVA (Canada) Streaming: HBO Max

HBO Max Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

The optics of a Miami game should set it apart from the other Winter Classics — there have been 16 of them from Wrigley Field, Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park — just off the weather (and night time start) alone.

“We have the skyline of Miami at night and I would put that up against any skyline in the US,” Mayer said last month. “It’s just incredible when it is all lit up. We’re going to have palm trees and the building is just going to look fantastic. … On television, it is going to be amazing. It will catch the eye of the viewer.”

Both fanbases are excited for the opportunity to see their team in an outdoor setting even if many are doubtful it will work.

The Panthers have an advantage due to the retractable roof at the Marlins’ park — allowing the ice to be built in a cooled environment and away from the harsh sunlight.

A cold snap coming through on Tuesday could have game-time temperatures in the 50s.

The warmest start for an NHL regular-season outdoor game was 65 in Denver for a Stadium Series game at Coors Field.

So, it could be colder at the Miami outdoor game than the one in Colorado.

The NHL, somehow, is also going to create a snow shower inside the ballpark.

That’s something Miami has not seen, for real, since the 1970s.

The NHL is building a temporary structure on the Buccaneers’ field in order to build the ice.

The housing will be so large, the Lightning and Bruins may even practice in it before the game.

On game day, the structure will be dismantled and open the ice up to the Tampa sky.

When its all said and done, the Winter Classic in Miami and Stadium Series in Tampa will be a celebration of hockey in the Sunshine State.

There has been a lot to celebrate, eh?

Since 2020, the past six Stanley Cup Final has featured the Lightning (2020-22) or Panthers (2023-25).

Tampa Bay has won two of its three championships this decade, with the Panthers being the two-time defending champions.

“I remember when Florida came into the league, and where the game is right now in Florida,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Look at the sheer number of people who will be at these two games here in Florida.

“There will be a lot of Panthers fans, a lot of Lightning fans, and everyone is going to get a little taste of the growth of our game here. I think that’s awesome. There are four Stanley Cups in the last handful of years sitting down here.”

Said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper: “It took us being in six straight Finals to get an outdoor game. So, if you win enough, you can make it happen. But I get it. I know why the Original 6 get the Lion’s Share of these games and weather has a lot to do with it. But you have to tip your hat to the two organizations in Florida for becoming so relevant in this league.”

