No Additional Florida Panthers Voted Into NHL All-Star Game

Matthew Tkachuk may be the only member of the host team at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as no other member of the Florida Panthers was voted in.

The NHL announced the additions to NHL All-Star Weekend — of which the Panthers will host on Feb. 3-4 — and none of the three players making the Atlantic Division team call South Florida home.

So, no Sasha Barkov nor Carter Verhaeghe or Brandon Montour.

Tkachuk is it.

For now, anyway. If a player on the Atlantic Division team would have to miss due to injury or illness, a member of the Panthers could be added.

But for now, Tkachuk will be the only member of the Panthers taking part in the festivities.

The three additions to the Atlantic side of the NHL All-Star Game is Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Boston’s David Pastrnak.

Under the current All-Star rules, 44 players are split up into four divisional teams; the All-Star Game is not really a game, but a three-game tournament.

Two teams play in a 20-minute 3-on-3 game and then take on the winner of the second game for the title.

Jonathan Huberdeau represented the Panthers in the past two All-Star games, last year in Las Vegas and in 2020 at St. Louis.

