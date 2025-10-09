Noah Gregor: Grateful for a Chance with the Florida Panthers

Noah Gregor has been through this before.

The newest member of the Florida Panthers had been in training camp on a professional tryout before, making the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023.

Now in his seventh NHL season, the Panthers are Gregor’s fourth team.

This tryout was a welcomed last-minute attempt to latch on with a new team. Gregor didn’t get Florida’s PTO offer until late in the off-season, but he looked good in camp, and signed a one-year, two-way contract at the league minimum of $775,000 just before Opening Night.

Gregor knows he will be starting the season as a healthy scratch and his position will be more tenuous when forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek return.

That is a problem for another day.

Right now, Gregor is playing for a contender. The Panthers need veteran depth.

Things have a way of working out.

“It’s great. I took the PTO knowing that there might be an opportunity for me to make the team,’’ Gregor said. “I had a great opportunity to get on a winning team. Get in an organization that every team tries to emulate. I was really happy that they gave me the opportunity to try out and things obviously have worked out well.”

Gregor, 27, played for Ottawa last season before being traded to San Jose.

Florida has a precedent for identifying travelled veterans and finding the right place for them.

Last season’s very effective playoff fourth line of A.J. Greer, Nosek, and Jonah Gadjovich is a perfect example of how Florida has been able to fit under the radar veterans into their system.

Coach Paul Maurice is happy to have another veteran he can call on when needed.

“What I think Bill (Zito) and that pro scouting staff does an incredible job at is finding players that can fairly quickly adapt to the game that we play, and (Gregor) did that,’’ Maurice said.

“I thought right from his training camp he had figured out the systems very quickly from video, learned to apply it to his game. He had really, really good energy and it does matter to us. He fits in the room.”

Maurice added, “He can play either wing comfortably and he can play up the lineup because he’s got some really good speed.”

After Gregor’s first practice as full-fledged Panther he expressed his gratitude and satisfaction.

He feels he is a good fit with the Panthers’ system.

“It works great for my game. I’m straight lines, fast, physical. That’s how the Panthers play,’’ Gregor said. “There are obviously some things that I had to get used to and I’m still working on it so I think it fits my game really well and wherever I end up in the lineup whenever I get in I know I’ll be able to play their way.”

Gregor is safe for now.

The Panthers have cap space for a full 23-man roster. When the injured players start to return there will be some roster juggling.

Again, a problem for another day.

ON DECK: GAME NO. 2