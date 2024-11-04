Connect with us

#AskGR Mailbag

November FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Now Open

Published

1 hour ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell celebrates a goal during the second period of a game against Vancouver in Sunrise on Oct. 17. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Florida Panthers landed in Fort Lauderdale around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday after a 10 1/2 hour flight from Helsinki.

It was a long, and very productive and memorable, business trip for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Florida won all five games on a trip which started on Oct. 24 at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers and wrapped up with a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night in Tampere, Finland.

The Panthers are 9-3-1, have won their past five, and have points in nine (8-1-1) of their past 10.

So, as we work our way back to having the Panthers in South Florida, it is time for another FHN Mailbag.

We are sure you have many pressing questions about the team — and we are here to answer them all.

Here’s a refresher on how this works:

  • Questions can be asked between today and Tuesday by 6 p.m.
  • The answers to your questions will be published here on Wednesday morning.
  • To ask a question: Leave one here in the comment section, use #AskGR on Twitter, or leave the question in the Facebook comments if you saw the story there.

What else is going on this week?

So, get to asking your questions!

For more Panthers news from the FHN Team:

Bookmark Florida Hockey Now; Subscribe for Exclusives 

Like the FHN Facebook Page

Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards// @TheGovMan

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel

ON DECK: GAME 14
NASHVILLE PREDATORS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS 

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x