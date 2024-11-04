#AskGR Mailbag
November FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Now Open
The Florida Panthers landed in Fort Lauderdale around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday after a 10 1/2 hour flight from Helsinki.
It was a long, and very productive and memorable, business trip for the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Florida won all five games on a trip which started on Oct. 24 at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers and wrapped up with a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night in Tampere, Finland.
The Panthers are 9-3-1, have won their past five, and have points in nine (8-1-1) of their past 10.
So, as we work our way back to having the Panthers in South Florida, it is time for another FHN Mailbag.
We are sure you have many pressing questions about the team — and we are here to answer them all.
Here’s a refresher on how this works:
- Questions can be asked between today and Tuesday by 6 p.m.
- The answers to your questions will be published here on Wednesday morning.
- To ask a question: Leave one here in the comment section, use #AskGR on Twitter, or leave the question in the Facebook comments if you saw the story there.
What else is going on this week?
So, get to asking your questions!
For more Panthers news from the FHN Team:
Bookmark Florida Hockey Now; Subscribe for Exclusives
Like the FHN Facebook Page
Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards// @TheGovMan
Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel
ON DECK: GAME 14
NASHVILLE PREDATORS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Season Series — At Nashville: Feb. 25. At Florida: Thursday.
- Last Season: Split 1-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 22-15-6, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 6 p.m.