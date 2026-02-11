Olympic Men’s Hockey Starts Today. How to Watch, Which Florida Panthers to Root For

The Winter Olympic men’s hockey tournament opens in Milan this morning with a couple Florida Panthers hitting the ice in their quest for gold.

Today at 10:40 a.m., Team Finland — featuring Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola — plays Slovakia.

The game can be streamed on Peacock or watched on USA Network.

Later today, Sweden — and Gus Forsling — faces Italy at 3:10 p.m. on USA.

The Panthers have 10 players in Milan, most of any team in the NHL.

By far.

Canada, which opens tomorrow against Czechia, has three Panthers on the team.

Czechia has two.

The United States was supposed to have two Panthers, but Seth Jones got hurt at the Winter Classic and had to bow out. That leaves just Matthew Tkachuk wearing the red, white, and blue.

Aside from the 10 players, the Panthers also have a number of support staff at the Olympics.

The tournament runs from today through Feb. 22 with the gold medal game.

All games are streamed on Peacock.

2026 WINTER OLYMPICS

MEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE

All games streamed on Peacock in the United States and CBC Gem in Canada

Today — Group B: Slovakia vs Finland, 10:40 a.m. (USA Network); Sweden vs. Italy, 3:10 p.m. (USA)

Slovakia vs Finland, 10:40 a.m. (USA Network); Thursday — Group A: Switzerland vs. France, 6:10 a.m. (SN); Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. (USA). Group C: Latvia vs. United States, 3:10 p.m. (USA); Germany vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. (TSN)

Friday — Group B: Finland vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. (USA); Italy vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. (SN). Group A: France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. (SN, CBC); Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. (CBC)

France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. (SN, CBC); Saturday — Group B: Sweden vs Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. (SN); Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. (USA). Group C: Germany vs. Latvia, 6:10 a.m. (CNBC); USA vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. (USA)

Sweden vs Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. (SN); Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. (USA). Sunday — Group A: Switzerland vs. Czechia, 6:10 a.m. (CNBC); Canada vs. France, 10:40 a.m. (USA). Group C: Denmark vs. Latvia, 1:10 p.m. (CNBC); USA vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. (USA)

Tuesday Feb. 17 — Qualification playoffs: 6:10 a.m. (2); 10:40 a.m.; 3:10 p.m.

6:10 a.m. (2); Wednesday, Feb. 18 — Quarterfinals: 6:10 a.m. (USA), 10:40 a.m. (USA), 12:10 p.m. (USA), 3:10 p.m (NBC)

6:10 a.m. (USA), Friday, Feb. 20 — Semifinals: 10:40 a.m. (USA), 3:10 p.m. (NBC)

10:40 a.m. (USA), Saturday, Feb. 21 — Bronze medal game: 2:40 p.m. (USA)

2:40 p.m. (USA) Sunday, Feb. 22 — Gold medal game: 8:10 a.m. (NBC)

FLORIDA PANTHERS

AT THE 2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPICS