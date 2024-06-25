On the Ice With the Stanley Cup — And the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are the Stanley Cup champions and on Monday night, they got the party started on the ice.

When you read this, it is probably still going on.

And it is just getting started.

The Panthers and their families were all on the ice in moments following Monday’s 2-1 win in Game 7 of the Cup Final before everyone followed captain Sasha Barkov into the tunnel, the Cup aloft.

The night, however, was just getting started.

More will be coming from Florida Hockey Now starting this morning — but for now, just enjoy the photos and we’ll see you in a few hours.

Hopefully we can gather the video up from the celebration as well.

