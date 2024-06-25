2023 Stanley Cup Final
On the Ice With the Stanley Cup — And the Florida Panthers
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are the Stanley Cup champions and on Monday night, they got the party started on the ice.
When you read this, it is probably still going on.
And it is just getting started.
The Panthers and their families were all on the ice in moments following Monday’s 2-1 win in Game 7 of the Cup Final before everyone followed captain Sasha Barkov into the tunnel, the Cup aloft.
The night, however, was just getting started.
More will be coming from Florida Hockey Now starting this morning — but for now, just enjoy the photos and we’ll see you in a few hours.
Hopefully we can gather the video up from the celebration as well.
UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
- Stanley Cup Championship Parade, Fort Lauderdale: TBA
- NHL Draft, Las Vegas: Friday-Saturday
- NHL Free Agency: Monday
- Florida Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Early July
- Florida Panthers Training Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Mid-September
- Florida Panthers Preseason: Late September
- Florida Panthers Opening Night/Banner Unveiling: TBA
