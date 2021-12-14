The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers get Duclair back

SUNRISE — When Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette left the podium following today’s morning skate, one smart aleck reporter turned and said “that’s a notebook filler.”

There was a lot going on Tuesday.

Florida will be without a couple of players today due to illness or Covid protocols, the Panthers have a player coming back from the minors — and may have another one going down by the weekend.

The Panthers also have Anthony Duclair back after he missed the past seven games. He’ll be in the lineup against his former Ottawa Senators teammates for the first time since they allowed him to walk as a free agent last year.

More on that later today.

Anyway, enjoy today’s Morning Skate which includes Brunette and Duclair’s talk with your media pals.

More later today.