Owen Tippett takes game to new level on Florida Panthers second line

Published

54 seconds ago

on

Florida owen tippett panthers
Florida Panthers forward Owen Tippett skates at FLA Live Arena in a preseason game against the Dallas Stars. Tippett has fit in quite well on the Panthers’ second line with Sam Bennett and Jonathan Huberdeau. // Roger Lee Photography (561) 866-2000

Owen Tippett did not necessarily take any the long road when it came to joining the Florida Panthers, but there were no shortcuts, either.

When Florida took Tippett with the 10th overall pick in 2017, it looked like he was on the fast-track to the Panthers.

That track took a few detours along the way but Tippett, now in his second NHL season, really seems to be hitting his stride.

When the Panthers open the 2021-22 season, Tippett will be thrust into the spotlight playing on Florida’s second line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett.

It was a trio that was put together out of necessity at the end of last season and really put some fantastic shifts together in the playoffs.

“That was a big step for him last year and it came against big teams in big games,” Joel Quenneville said.

“He came in here this year and it looks like he wants to be a big part of that line. The three of them can all do pretty good things with it.”

