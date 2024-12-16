Florida Panthers
Panthers Hope Barkov Back Tonight Against Oilers in Cup Rematch
Paul Maurice said Monday morning that he hoped captain Sasha Barkov would play tonight in the Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Panthers and Oilers in Edmonton.
Barkov missed Saturday’s loss in Calgary with an illness, and did not participate in Monday’s optional morning skate.
Maurice said the Panthers were being cautious after illness swept through the team on their western swing two years ago.
Barkov ended up missing seven games with pneumonia during the 2022-23 season — and they obviously do not want a repeat of that.
“I’m hopeful, but can’t guarantee it,” Maurice said. “We’re going to be careful with these. The guys will play through anything, but sometimes it’s not the smartest thing. If he says he can play, I’m not going to monitor his minutes. I’ll get him out on the ice against one of their big two centers as much as I possibly can. We’ll see.’’
This is the first time the Panthers and Oilers have met since Florida won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise on June 24.
Both teams remain near the top of the standings, but Edmonton has won five straight; the Panthers have lost their past two and scored just one goal in their past three games.
“In 82 games, it can be a grind,’’ Maurice said. “Finding that energy every night is a challenge. The good teams find it … but these games aren’t the same as the others. These games are different. The intensity level in any team we played in the playoffs the past two years has just been higher for both teams.”
— The Starting Goalies: Florida will go with Sergei Bobrovsky, with Edmonton starting Stuart Skinner.
— NHL Betting: The Oilers are a -125 favorite on the money line at the local book, meaning Edmonton would pay $100 for $125 bet with a win.
— How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local television as well as NHL Network for those outside of South Florida. Pregame starts at 8, with the puck dropped after 8:30. The game will not be available for streaming on ESPN+.
ON DECK: GAME 32
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT EDMONTON OILERS
- When: Monday, 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: NHL Network
- Streaming: Panthers+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Oilers Favored: Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 6 (-115/-105)
- This Season — At Florida: Feb. 27. At Edmonton: Monday.
- Last Regular Season: Florida Won 2-0
- Last Postseason: Florida Won Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
- Up Next for the Panthers: Wednesday at Minnesota Wild, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (18-11-2) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Jesper Boqvist // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Illness: Sasha Barkov
PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (18-10-2) LINES
93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 18 Zach Hyman
92 Vasily Podkolzin // 29 Leon Draisaitl 42 Kasperi Kapanen
53 Jeff Skinner // 19 Adam Henrique // 13 Mattias Janmark
90 Corey Perry // 10 Derek Ryan // 28 Connor Brown
14 Mattias Ekholm // 2 Evan Bouchard
25 Darnell Nurse // 51 Troy Stecher
27 Brett Kulak // 49 Ty Emberson
74 Stuart Skinner
30 Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Alec Regula