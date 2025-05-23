Panthers Lose Reinhart to Injury in Game 2 vs. Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers could not have gotten off to a better start in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night — with one big exception.

The Panthers will be without forward Sam Reinhart for the remainder of the game after being tripped up by Sebastian Aho during the opening period.

Reinhart went to the bench in pain, favoring his right leg.

The Panthers announced during the first intermission that Reinhart would not return to the game.

Florida took a 3-0 lead on the Hurricanes in a first period in which it only took five shots on goal.

Gus Forsling opened the scoring 77 seconds into the game; Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett later scored.

Carolina appeared to cut the lead to 3-1 early in the second on a goal from Aho, but video review showed it was offside. The Panthers won the challenge.

Reinhart, Florida’s leading scorer during the regular season, had four goals and 11 points in the first 13 games of the playoffs.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 3

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0