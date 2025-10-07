The Panthers Parlay: Best Bets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Welcome to The Panthers Parlay where we take a look at the best bets Florida game day bets. We kick things off today with Opening Night (evening?) against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.

The Panthers come into today’s 5 p.m. game as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs.

The Blackhawks are still a long ways away from their glory days of the 2010s where Lord Stanley resided for three years.

Chicago should be improved but are still not thought to be a playoff contender in a rough-and-tumble Western Conference.

We’ll have Spencer Knight facing Sergei Bobrovsky and that should be fun. Yet consider that opening games are usually wide-open affairs which does not favor the goalies.

But we’ll get to that in a minute.

We’re using the Hard Rock Bet odds since that book is the only legal sports betting outlet in the Sunshine State.

Usually, we would not have a five-leg parlay but it’s Opening Day and the odds are not all that great.

Here. We. Go.

Bet 1: Florida Panthers on the Moneyline (-300)

This number is lower than it was a few weeks ago likely based on the loss of captain Sasha Barkov. The Panthers will come in fired up tonight what with the Cup banner raising and all that — so take the Panthers to win. Florida is 11-0-2 in a season-opener at home; Bobrovsky has recorded wins in five of Florida’s past six home openers.

Bet 2: Panthers -1.5 goals on the Puck Line (-110)

Although Knight should give the Panthers all they can handle, Florida is just too strong all over the ice for the still rebuilding Blackhawks. Florida has a new-look power play with Seth Jones and Aaron Ekblad on top, and the Panthers should exploit a Chicago penalty kill that was 29th in the league last year.

Bet 3: Over 5.5 Goals (-115)

This number looks low, like really low. Again, opening games lead to more wide-open games although the weird 5 p.m. kickoff could potentially play around with the offense. Both goalies are really good, we get that, but a 6-4 final does seem more likely than not.

Bet 4: Connor Bedard Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+120)

The Blackhawks run through Bedard and he is on the big stage tonight. He averaged 3.1 shots on net last season and he may be tasked to try and take the Panthers on tonight.

Bet 5: Sam Reinhart Anytime Goal (+125)

Reinhart will be back with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen tonight due to Barkov being out and these three were really good together a few years ago. Again, Chicago’s defense has its holes and Reinhart could cash in either on the power play or 5-on-5.

Total Bet: $10

Payout: $235

$235 With 50 percent profit boost: $347.50

ON DECK: OPENING NIGHT

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS at FLORIDA PANTHERS