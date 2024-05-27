Panthers, Rangers Postgame: Hear From Both Teams After Game 3

SUNRISE — The New York Rangers were feeling pretty good about things on Sunday night while the Florida Panthers did not have a whole lot to say.

It was one of those games.

Florida rallied from a 2-goal deficit with a dominant third, but never got the go-ahead goal past Igor Shesterkin in a 5-4 overtime loss in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final.

The Rangers have won the past two games in this series in OT — and hold a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 is here on Tuesday night.

We have some postgame video up on the FHN YouTube Channel from Florida coach Paul Maurice as well as captain Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart, who scored twice on the power play.

New York is well represented as well.

There is video of coach Peter Laviolette as well as OT Hero Alex Wennberg and Alexis Lafreniere, who had a two-goal night.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel.

More tomorrow.

For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)

Rangers lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1