2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Panthers, Rangers Postgame: Hear From Both Teams After Game 3
SUNRISE — The New York Rangers were feeling pretty good about things on Sunday night while the Florida Panthers did not have a whole lot to say.
It was one of those games.
Florida rallied from a 2-goal deficit with a dominant third, but never got the go-ahead goal past Igor Shesterkin in a 5-4 overtime loss in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final.
The Rangers have won the past two games in this series in OT — and hold a 2-1 series lead.
Game 4 is here on Tuesday night.
We have some postgame video up on the FHN YouTube Channel from Florida coach Paul Maurice as well as captain Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart, who scored twice on the power play.
New York is well represented as well.
There is video of coach Peter Laviolette as well as OT Hero Alex Wennberg and Alexis Lafreniere, who had a two-goal night.
Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel.
More tomorrow.
For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:
- Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now and like our Facebook Page
- Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards // @ColbyDGuy // @TheGovMan
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel
- Visit the FHN Team Shop at TeePublic and RedBubble
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
Rangers lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1
GAME 4
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @New York 0; Game 2: @New York 2, Florida 1 OT; Game 3: New York 5, @Florida 4 OT; Game 4: New York at Florida, Tuesday 8 (ESPN): Game 5: Florida at New York, Thursday 8 (ESPN); Game 6*: New York at Florida, Saturday June 1, 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Florida at New York, Monday June 3, 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)