Panthers Will Eventually Get to Business at Miami Winter Classic

MIAMI — The Florida Panthers certainly seem to be enjoying themselves as there was a festive, vacation-like atmosphere for Thursday’s NHL Winter Classic practice at LoanDepot Park.

Both the Panthers and Rangers were in Miami following a loss, only Thursday was not about that.

New Year’s Day was for checking out this unique Winter Classic setting, the South Beach winter effect.

Both teams practiced on a brand new ice surface with their specially designed Winter Classic gear before getting the opportunity to skate with their families.

For the Panthers, it will be a fun couple days with renewed acquaintances, shared meals with friends and family at the team’s Miami headquarters.

But, soon enough, it will be time for business.

Once the two teams do their traditional parade to the ice and the roof retracts to create a true outdoor atmosphere, focus will turn on the need for a couple of points.

“We tried to make this with our team as much fun as we can take in,” said Paul Maurice, decked out in a his retro-styled Panthers jacket.

“All the wives are here, the kids are here, moms and dads are here. Just make this a really great event and be a part of it. [But] the coaches are walking around snarling because we got a game tomorrow and we lost in overtime last game.”

He explained that they did the three-on-three overtime drills “with the families right outside the glass.”

At breakfast “there were babies everywhere. Kids crying, coaches crying. It’s an awesome family event the way Mr. Viola and Bill Zito allow us to partake. It’s really good.”

Keeping in mind that there is an important game after the partying, Maurice’s advice to those who have never experienced this type event was to “get serious at 5 o’clock tomorrow. Prior to that, experience it with your teammates, experience it with your family. … Make sure they are part of it.

“We’ll have [family] at the breakfast again tomorrow. Then at 5 o’clock it’s on. We’ve got to get to a game.”

This is the third time Maurice has coached in an outdoor games after being part of two Heritage Classics with Winnipeg.

Being outdoors, even its in the relative cool of a Miami winter, brings back plenty of memories.

“That’s how a lot of these guys started, from the north anyway,’’ Maurice said. “There’s a certain amount of feeling of ‘play’ that’s in these games that’s not in the regular season grind and snarl.”

Adding to the positive atmosphere was seeing Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Tomas Nosek, and Cole Schwindt skating.

Tkachuk is closest to return, but all are progressing well.

Jeff Petry has played in four previous outdoor contests as a member of the Red Wings, Penguins and Canadiens. He appreciates the festive atmosphere but knows it’s serious business when the puck drops.

“It’s a unique experience,” Petry said. “Some guys have played in many and for some guys this is their first, so it’s a fun experience but a meaningful game as well. You have to enjoy it, but you also have to show up and be ready to work.”

He added, “I think today we got some work done in our practice and then got to enjoy some time with the families. Now, I think the focus starts to switch. Make sure you do what you need to do today to prepare for tomorrow. When you show up here tomorrow night it’s like a regular game day… A meaningful game and a meaningful two points on the line.”

The forecast is for a balmy 62 degrees at game time, cold for Florida but warm for most NHL cities.

Sergei Bobrovsky said he once played at -22 back in Siberia.

So, is this better?

“You are literally freezing,’’ Bobrovsky said. “We usually played Saturday and Sunday. (One) Saturday it was -30 and we lost 10-0. The next day it was -5 and we won 10-0…Definitely not as cold but brings me back to childhood.”

On the ice, the Panthers lineup will likely be unchanged from recent games, with Bobrovsky starting in goal.

For the Rangers, star defenseman Adam Fox has returned from injury but in their last game, against the Washington Capitals, rookie Noah Laba was injured by a Tom Wilson hit, sustaining an upper-body injury.

Connor Sheary sustained a lower-body injury in the same game as was placed on LTIR.

J.T. Miller and Adam Edstrom are also out.

The Rangers recalled Brett Berard, Justin Dowling and Anton Blidh from Hartford to fill the void. All three have spent most of their professional careers in the AHL. Dowling has the most NHL experience. He participated in 152 games with three prior teams.

Today is another historic event in the history of hockey in South Florida.

Sit back and enjoy it.

ON DECK: GAME No. 40

THE 2026 NHL WINTER CLASSIC

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS