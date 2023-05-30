Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Final

Patric Hornqvist: A Big Part of Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Run

Florida panthers
Patric Hornqvist celebrates his playoff goal in Tampa with teammates Carter Verhaeghe and Jonathan Huberdeau on May 20, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire)

SUNRISE — Patric Hornqvist has not played a minute of playoff hockey for the Florida Panthers during this run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Actually, Hornqvist has not been in the lineup since December.

That does not mean he is not a part of the success of this team.

Far from it.

And, they would not want to be here without him.

Hornqvist is deeply invested in this team and got a little emotional talking about what they have accomplished over the past few weeks.

He cannot, and will not play, due to suffering two concussions within a month back in December, but he is doing everything he can to help push his team to its ultimate goal.

”I am happy, so glad we are in this position right now,’’ said Hornqvist, who won the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“A few months ago, if we don’t win that game in Toronto, our season was over. … And now, we’re in the Stanley Cup Finals. That’s crazy. To be through that journey, for me, is so special. I feel spoiled to be part of it one more time.”

