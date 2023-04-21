Will Bergeron Play for Boston Bruins in Game 3 at Florida Panthers?

The good news for the Boston Bruins on Thursday was that captain Patrice Bergeron skated before the team flew to South Florida to take on the Panthers in Game 3.

But was he on that southbound plane?

Rumor is he was not.

UPDATE: He did not travel to South Florida and is not expected back until possibly Game 5.

Bergeron has not played in the first two games with the Bruins saying Game 1 was due to an illness but missing Wednesday was likely stemming from an upper-body injury he sustained in the season finale against the Canadiens.

“He skated just now, so that’s a real positive sign,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said per Boston Hockey Now on Thursday morning.

“But I haven’t talked to the athletic or medical trainer about where he’s at as far as coming with us on the trip. … He’s in real good spirits mentally and physically; he just wishes he could be on the ice with us right now.”

The Boston Bruins could also have another lineup change on Friday night as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk could replace Derek Forbort.

“I think transition hockey, and I think the one thing about Gryzzy’s game that is very underrated is how he kills plays before they end up in our own end,” Montgomery said.

“His great feet, angles, and ability to gap up on people force turnovers or maintain pucks in the offensive zone or three-quarter ice, which really allows us to get to our game. So I think he can benefit us in those areas.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

This playoff series between the Panthers and Bruins has gotten physical and it has also gotten pretty personal at least when it came to the barbs being tossed by Matthew Tkachuk late in the third period on Wednesday night.

Should be a fun one tonight in Sunrise.

NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The New York Rangers took care of business in Game 2, handedly defeating the Devils 5-1 on Thursday to take a commanding 2–0 series lead.

The series now heads to the Garden.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs evened up their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, beating them 7-2.

The Colorado Avalanche erased a two-goal deficit to defeat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 and even up their series at 1-1.

Jack Eichel ’s first-career playoff goal helped the Vegas Golden Knights even up their series with the Winnipeg Jets with a Game 2 victory.

’s first-career playoff goal helped the Vegas Golden Knights even up their series with the Winnipeg Jets with a Game 2 victory. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta had a core muscle surgery, but he will be ready for training camp in September.

had a core muscle surgery, but he will be ready for training camp in September. San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc talked about the possibility of a trade after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1

BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)