Paul Maurice: Matthew Tkachuk Could Start Skating Soon

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice gave an encouraging update on the health status of Matthew Tkachuk on Thursday, saying the injured winger could start skating “in two weeks.’’

Tkachuk has been out since having surgery in August to repair a groin and sports hernia injury which he sustained at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February playing for Team USA.

Although Tkachuk has been doing a lot of off-ice work in his rehabilitation, he has not been on the ice.

Yet, anyway.

Maurice said Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov still have a long way to go in their rehab process and did not have a timeline on when Tkachuk could be back in the Florida lineup.

Getting onto the ice, however, is a big first step toward a return.

“I will have a better idea the first day they hit the ice,” Maurice said. “Then will we have a better idea.”

