Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Paul Maurice: Matthew Tkachuk Could Start Skating Soon

Published

6 hours ago

on

Panthers trade
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Daniil Tarasov, left, stops a shot in front of Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus on Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice gave an encouraging update on the health status of Matthew Tkachuk on Thursday, saying the injured winger could start skating “in two weeks.’’

Tkachuk has been out since having surgery in August to repair a groin and sports hernia injury which he sustained at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February playing for Team USA.

Although Tkachuk has been doing a lot of off-ice work in his rehabilitation, he has not been on the ice.

Yet, anyway.

Maurice said Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov still have a long way to go in their rehab process and did not have a timeline on when Tkachuk could be back in the Florida lineup.

Getting onto the ice, however, is a big first step toward a return.

“I will have a better idea the first day they hit the ice,” Maurice said. “Then will we have a better idea.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 17
WASHINGTON CAPITALS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x