Paul Maurice: Matthew Tkachuk is ‘On Track’ to Join Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Matthew Tkachuk is coming closer and closer to joining the Florida Panthers for the first time this season although Paul Maurice says he still does not know when that will be.

Tkachuk said on his podcast earlier this week that he had cleared a major rehab hurdle.

Friday, Maurice said that Tkachuk remains “on track.’’

Many are hoping that Tkachuk would be ready to play when the Panthers play host to the New York Rangers at the NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Jan. 2.

Maurice said he does not even know when Tkachuk will be available for practice.

Tkachuk has not played for the Panthers this season after having August surgery to repair a torn adductor and a sports hernia.

He missed the final 25 games of the regular season after being hurt in February at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, but scored 23 points in 23 playoff games.

“He has not fallen off, he is right on it,’’ Maurice said on Friday.

“We are kind of moving into the phase of the doctors signing off on him coming back to our practices. I do not know when that is going to be because we don’t practice, so how would I know?

“But he hasn’t had a setback. He’s on track. He’s on the ice, he gets off the ice every day and he feels stronger.’’

Practice time is at a premium for the Panthers right now.

The team is expected to practice Monday before flying to North Carolina for its game against the Hurricanes that Tuesday night.

Monday’s workout will be the last before the Christmas break.

The Panthers are expected to practice on Dec. 26 — before playing three games in four nights before the Winter Classic.

