Paul Maurice Updates Florida Panthers Growing Injury List

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers truly cannot afford another injury to a key player, so seeing defenseman Niko Mikkola leave Monday’s loss to the San Jose Sharks in the second period brought concern.

But, even though Mikkola missed Florida’s practice on Wednesday at the IcePlex, it appears that all is OK with Florida’s current No. 3 d-man.

Coach Paul Maurice said that Mikkola is expected to play Thursday night when the Panthers visit the Winnipeg Jets.

“It was just another day of rest for him,” Maurice said.

Mikkola left Monday’s game with 4:21 left in the second after spending just 10 seconds on ice for his shift coming out of a media timeout.

Gus Forsling quickly replaced him on the ice when Mikkola came to the bench and went off.

Nothing appeared to happen to Mikkola either on that shift nor in ones viewed earlier in the game.

When asked if it was a lingering issue Mikkola was dealing with, Maurice said “it was just something we couldn’t get settled down. He has played without feeling it, but it does creep up every once in a while. Usually a couple of days settles it right down.’’

Brad Marchand was on the ice for practice Wednesday, taking the spot of Sam Reinhart who was just getting a maintenance day.

Marchand has been out of the no-contact jersey he first started wearing last week although Maurice did not sound optimistic that he would be back on Thursday night.

The Panthers have been without Marchand the past six games after he left in the second period of Florida’s loss in Toronto earlier this month.

“He’s certainly close, day-to-day,” Maurice said. “Whether that happens on this road trip, I don’t know yet. We’re just trying to build off how he comes in each day. Felt better today than he expected to, got through practice. Need him to wake up tomorrow and probably the next day before we start feeling that he’s right there.’’

Seth Jones also has not been on the ice since being hurt on Jan. 2 at the Winter Classic in Miami.

Jones was placed on LTIR to allow Matthew Tkachuk to come back on the roster and is eligible to return Tuesday against the Utah Mammoth.

That is if he is healthy enough to come back then, which Maurice says will not be happening.

On Wednesday afternoon, Team USA announced Jones was being dropped from the team due to his injury.

“There was originally a week-to-week idea,” Maurice said. “Then it was 2-4 [weeks] or whatever, but it will be the full extent of that.”

ON DECK: GAME 49