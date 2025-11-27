Rocky Ending for Panthers, Flyers Get Two Late for Win

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were dominating the visiting Flyers on Wednesday night at the arena up until the time they were not.

Florida was in control of possession and scoring chances through the second period yet were only able to get a pair of pucks past an overworked Dan Vladar.

Philadelphia ended up tying the score in the second on a pair of point shots from defenseman Emil Andrae and the score was tied going into the third.

It was there that the Flyers got goals from Tyson Foerster and Sean Couturier in the final minute to escape Sunrise with a 4-2 win.

The Panthers outshot the Flyers 27-17.

Florida led 1-0 early on a goal Brad Marchand scored near the front of the net on a nice play from Sam Bennett.

Carter Verhaeghe was also the recipient of a nice pass from Bennett, scoring to make it 2-0 early in the second.

NOTEBOOK: FLYERS at PANTHERS

Aaron Ekblad deflected a hard shot on Foerster’s initial attempt late in the third and was slow to get to the bench. It appeared to go off his left ankle. Paul Maurice said there was no update on Ekblad’s condition.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Flyers 0 (5:21 1st): Brad Marchand scores off a nice feed from Sam Bennett not long after Florida pounds Dan Vladar with five shots in succession.

Panthers 2, Flyers 0 (5:16 2nd): The Panthers play a little tic-tac-toe with Bennett again sending a nice cross-ice pass to a waiting Carter Verhaeghe who scores from the right circle.

Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (7:57 2nd): Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save on a hard shot from Jamie Drysdale and loses his stick; playing it to the wrong side, Bobrovsky has no play on a point shot from Emil Andrae through traffic.

Flyers 2, Panthers 2 (11:13 2nd): Andrae lifts another point shot into traffic — this time it clips Matvei Michkov in the slot and gets through.

Flyers 3, Panthers 2 (19:14 3rd): Tyson Foerster gets his first shot blocked by Aaron Ekblad but rifles one past Bobrovsky with his second attempt.

Flyers 4, Panthers 2 (19:36 3rd): Sean Couturier deflects one past Bobrovsky.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Dan Vladar, Flyers

2. Tyson Foerster, Flyers

3. Sam Bennett, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 23