Panthers GameDay v Penguins: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — For only the second time in their NHL careers, Seth and Caleb Jones will square off against each other tonight when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

The brothers were teammates for two seasons with the Blackhawks — but they have only been opponents on the ice one time back on March 4, 2024, when Caleb had an assist in a 5-0 win for the Avalanche over Seth’s Chicago Blackhawks.

The two could have met two other times but Seth Jones was injured at the time.

Now, while Matthew and Brady Tkachuk have been commanded not to fight each other when their teams play, that does not sound to be the case here.

“I hope he tries me 1-on-1 tonight,’’ Seth Jones said with a smile after Thursday’s morning skate. “That’s all I want to say. I want to be physical on him, told him to keep his head up. Should be some good battles.”

Caleb Jones, who is three years younger than Seth, is in his first season with the Penguins after signing a two-year deal with Pittsburgh over the summer.

He appeared to be very excited to meet up with his big brother once again.

“I don’t think either of us are that kind of player,” said Caleb Jones, who spent part of the summer with Seth in South Florida and trained at the IcePlex before the season started.

“It would be funny to see my mom’s reaction if we decided to get into a fight or something. That would be a pretty good moment.’’

NOTES: PENGUINS @ PANTHERS

Sam Bennett plays in his 700th NHL game tonight — and it his 298th with the Panthers. “It seems like it is just flying by,’’ Bennett said. “It feels like just yesterday I was starting in the league. It’s a pretty cool number.’’

plays in his 700th NHL game tonight — and it his 298th with the Panthers. “It seems like it is just flying by,’’ Bennett said. “It feels like just yesterday I was starting in the league. It’s a pretty cool number.’’ Coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that both Donovan Sebrango and Noah Gregor continue to work on getting visas before they can play for the Panthers.

and continue to work on getting visas before they can play for the Panthers. Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers; Tristan Jarry goes for the Penguins.

is back in net for the Panthers; goes for the Penguins. How to Watch: The Panthers and Penguins are back on local TV; the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers and Penguins are back on local TV; the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are pretty solid favorites on the money line (-200) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $200 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 9

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+

Panthers+, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-200); Puck Line -1.5 (-115); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)

MoneyLine (-200); Puck Line -1.5 (-115); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105) Season Series — At Florida: Thursday. At Pittsburgh: April 4, April 5.

Last Season: Panthers won 2-1

All-time Regular Season Series: Penguins lead 57-39-9, 4 ties

Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 6 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (4-4-0) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Toby Bjornfot

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Non Roster/Visa: Noah Gregor, Donovan Sebrango

PROJECTED PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (5-2-0) LINES

67 Rickard Rakell // 87 Sidney Crosby // 17 Bryan Rust

39 Anthony Mantha // 71 Evgeni Malkin // 16 Justin Brazeau

18 Tommy Novak // 81 Ben Kindel // 11 Filip Hallander

19 Connor Dewar // 46 Blake Lizotte // 55 Noel Acciari

28 Parker Wotherspoon // 65 Erik Karlsson

5 Ryan Shea // 58 Kris Letang

82 Caleb Jones // 45 Harrison Brunicke

35 Tristan Jarry

37 Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)