The last time the New York Rangers were in South Florida was for the Winter Classic way back on January 2. At the time, the Florida Panthers were one point out of a wild-card spot and the Rangers were three points out.

Both teams have endured rough times since.

If you don’t recognize some of the players on either side when they line up tonight in Sunrise, it is understandable.

The Rangers and the Panthers have each dressed 38 players to date this season.

For the Panthers, 11 players have been elevated from Charlotte sometime during the season. Seven made their NHL debut.

The injury epidemic has been so bad that in Saturday’s impressive win in Toronto, 13 regulars were out of the lineup. Eight of the top nine forwards were out injured as were five of six regular defensemen.

For the Rangers, 13 players who wore the uniform at some point in the season also played in the AHL with five making their NHL debut.

Of the newbies, Noel Laba, Adam Sykora and Jaroslav Chmelar are likely in the lineup tonight. Drew Fortescue was a healthy scratch for the previous game and Dylan Garand is the third string goalie.

Both teams have tested the depth of their organization but for different reasons.

For the Panthers, it was an unprecedented sequence of injuries.

Tonight’s list puts the Panthers over 500-man games lost to injury.

For the Rangers, the personnel changes were largely attributable to their declining fortunes of the past two seasons and the stated intention of general manager Chris Drury to rebuild.

Veterans were traded, including Artemi Panarin who led the team in scoring for six straight seasons.

There were other deals. With the Rangers not going anywhere, Drury had an opportunity to look at his prospects.

Since the trade deadline, with youngsters like Laba, Sykora, Chmelar and Gabe Perreault in the lineup, the Rangers are 9-9-1 which is an improvement over their early season record.

The Rangers started the season with a horrendous slump at home.

They did not win a home game until the eighth game at Madison Square Garden. In the process they managed to go through their first three home games without scoring a goal.

The Garden Faithful became restless very early in the season. They are still not happy about the season but can see the light with the youngsters.

As for the Panthers, all the exposure of the youngsters and the journeymen under contract will make it easier for coach Paul Maurice and GM Bill Zito to make offseason decisions on new contracts.

If they truly like what they see in existing personnel, Zito may not have to look for diamonds in the rough on the free agency market.

Both Maurice and Rangers’ coach Mike Sullivan appreciate the efforts of their young players.

“We’re going into some hard buildings playing some real good teams.,’’ Sullivan said after Saturday’s 2-0 loss in Dallas. “I just think that with every game that these guys play they get a little bit more experiential learning. You can learn different ways. It’s on the ice. It’s in the film room. It’s watching. There’re so many different ways you can learn. I think these type of situations are good opportunities for us.”

After the Panthers’ decisive 6-2 victory in Toronto Saturday, Maurice spoke about what the experience meant to his young players, one of whom was playing his first game (Wilmer Skoog) and two in their second (Marek Alscher and Ludvig Jansson).

“It’s good for the soul. This is Hockey Night in Canada. We talked about it before the game,’’ Maurice said. “What a big day for Canadian kids, U.S. kids, we have five Swedes in the lineup. You think of Mats Sundin, that’s a hero of theirs. They would see that, Saturday night. It would be such a big deal. …

“I’m happy for the guys. We’ve had a tough trip and they get a reasonably pleasant flight home.”

Tonight is another meaningless game save for draft positioning.

For the youngsters on both teams these late season games can be a career-defining showcase.

ON DECK: GAME No. 81

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS