Rangers at Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Odds, How to Watch

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers are both in a place they are not accustomed.

The Panthers have been shut out in their past two losses, and the Rangers are in last place in the Metro after losing six of their past seven.

Both teams could end 2024 on a high note.

“We didn’t like our Montreal game,’’ Paul Maurice said of Saturday’s 4-0 loss. “Not being disrespectful, Montreal worked hard, played well, and went into Tampa the next night and did the same thing. So it is legitimate and well earned. But from what we can do to influence a game, it wasn’t there.”

PANTHERS V. RANGERS NOTES

Matthew Tkachuk was not on the ice for the second straight day, but Maurice said he will play tonight.

was not on the ice for the second straight day, but Maurice said he will play tonight. Niko Mikkola will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury. He skated Monday.

will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury. He skated Monday. Starting Goalies: Florida will go with Sergei Bobrovsky tonight. The Rangers have not announced a starter, but it could be Jonathan Quick . Igor Shesterkin was pulled early Saturday in Tampa.

Florida will go with tonight. The Rangers have not announced a starter, but it could be . was pulled early Saturday in Tampa. How to Watch: Today’s game is on local television, but is also on NHL Network which means it will be streamed locally on Panthers+ but not on ESPN+. In New York, the game is on MSG.

Today’s game is on local television, but is also on NHL Network which means it will be streamed locally on Panthers+ but not on ESPN+. In New York, the game is on MSG. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites at the local book. Florida is -220 on the money line against the Rangers. So, to cash on the Panthers to win, a $220 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 38

NEW YORK RANGERS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (22-13-2) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 34 Adam Boqvist

88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED NEW YORK RANGERS (16-18-1) LINES

10 Artemi Panarin // 16 Vincent Trocheck // 13 Alexis Lafreniere

20 Chris Kreider // 93 Mika Zibanejad // 91 Reilly Smith

50 Will Cuylle // 72 Filip Chytil // 65 Brett Berard

84 Adam Edstrom // 39 Sam Carrick // 26 Jimmy Vesey

55 Ryan Lindgren // 23 Adam Fox

79 K’Andre Miller // 17 Will Borgen

18 Urho Vaakanainen // 4 Braden Schneider

32 Jonathan Quick

31 Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Suspended: Matt Rempe (Game 4 of 8)