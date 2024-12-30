Florida Panthers
Rangers at Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Odds, How to Watch
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers are both in a place they are not accustomed.
The Panthers have been shut out in their past two losses, and the Rangers are in last place in the Metro after losing six of their past seven.
Both teams could end 2024 on a high note.
“We didn’t like our Montreal game,’’ Paul Maurice said of Saturday’s 4-0 loss. “Not being disrespectful, Montreal worked hard, played well, and went into Tampa the next night and did the same thing. So it is legitimate and well earned. But from what we can do to influence a game, it wasn’t there.”
PANTHERS V. RANGERS NOTES
- Matthew Tkachuk was not on the ice for the second straight day, but Maurice said he will play tonight.
- Niko Mikkola will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury. He skated Monday.
- Starting Goalies: Florida will go with Sergei Bobrovsky tonight. The Rangers have not announced a starter, but it could be Jonathan Quick. Igor Shesterkin was pulled early Saturday in Tampa.
- How to Watch: Today’s game is on local television, but is also on NHL Network which means it will be streamed locally on Panthers+ but not on ESPN+. In New York, the game is on MSG.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites at the local book. Florida is -220 on the money line against the Rangers. So, to cash on the Panthers to win, a $220 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 38
NEW YORK RANGERS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FtM)
- National TV: NHL Network
- Streaming: Panthers+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-220); Puck line (-1.5, +115); Over/Under 6 (-105/-115)
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Panthers won 2-1; Eastern Conference Finals: Panthers won 4-2.
- This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Monday; April 14. At MSG: Panthers 3, Rangers 1 (Oct. 24).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-35-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers won 4-1 (1997, 1st round); Panthers won 4-2 (2024 ECF)
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (22-13-2) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
7 Dmitry Kulikov // 34 Adam Boqvist
88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED NEW YORK RANGERS (16-18-1) LINES
10 Artemi Panarin // 16 Vincent Trocheck // 13 Alexis Lafreniere
20 Chris Kreider // 93 Mika Zibanejad // 91 Reilly Smith
50 Will Cuylle // 72 Filip Chytil // 65 Brett Berard
84 Adam Edstrom // 39 Sam Carrick // 26 Jimmy Vesey
55 Ryan Lindgren // 23 Adam Fox
79 K’Andre Miller // 17 Will Borgen
18 Urho Vaakanainen // 4 Braden Schneider
32 Jonathan Quick
31 Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Suspended: Matt Rempe (Game 4 of 8)