Redemption for Sam Bennett After Initial Team Canada Olympic Snub

FORT LAUDERDALE — As disappointed Sam Bennett was in not making Team Canada for the Olympics, Paul Maurice said he never really showed it.

“He handled that right,” Maurice said. “A great example of, when things don’t go your way … he said ‘I guess I need to play better.’ And that was it.’’

Everyone knew how much making the team would have meant to him.

And they saw how much it meant last week when Bennett was a last-minute addition to the team.

Bennett, 29, was added to Team Canada last Tuesday after Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli was ruled out with an injury.

“Amazing day,” Bennett said a day after being named to the team.

“You go from being super disappointed, just thinking about what more I could have done, or what I could have done differently. I just tried to play the rest of the year, not think about it too much.

“To get that call was something I have dreamt about as a kid and thought about every day since last year. Putting on that jersey … to say it meant a lot to me is a huge understatement. It really meant the world.”

Many thought Bennett was going to be part of Team Canada when the roster was initially announced on New Year’s Eve — including the star Florida Panthers center.

He had travel plans to Italy set for his family, ones that he had to cancel.

Those plans, thanks to a lot of help from Canada Hockey, were rescheduled.

Bennett was part of Team Canada’s championship team last year at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, lining up with future teammate Brad Marchand and playing a strong tournament.

In the championship game, Bennett tied the score in the third with Nathan MacKinnon winning it.

That led to a huge run through the playoffs, one in which Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy for postseason MVP in helping the Panthers win the Stanley Cup for the second straight year.

So, yes, him being left off the team was certainly a surprise.

“Definitely an upgrade for their team,” Matthew Tkachuk, who plays for the rival Team USA quipped.

Bennett and Tkachuk sit next to each other in Fort Lauderdale and, the day after Bennett was named to the team, some of Tkachuk’s Team USA gear was left at his stall — including Tkachuk’s new blue helmet with the USA logo on it.

New Team Canada gear for Bennett had not, for obviously reasons, made it to South Florida yet.

But now Bennett is in Italy gearing up for Canada’s opener against Czechia on Thursday.

In early workouts, Bennett has been skating as an extra with fellow late addition Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Things can change in a hurry.

Last year, Bennett was scratched in the 4 Nations opener before becoming a big part of that championship team.

Regardless, he is just happy to be there and ready to help in whatever way he can.

“When my name was left off, it was definitely difficult,’’ Bennett said. “Just tried to keep a positive mindset. You never know what can happen. I’m just so grateful that I got the opportunity to be here.’’

FLORIDA PANTHERS

AT THE 2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPICS

United States: Matthew Tkachuk, Seth Jones (injured), Bill Zito (assistant GM), Teddy Richards (equipment manager)

Matthew Tkachuk, Seth Jones (injured), Bill Zito (assistant GM), Teddy Richards (equipment manager) Canada: Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett

Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett Finland: Sasha Barkov (injured), Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Anton Lundell, Tuomo Ruutu (assistant coach)

Sasha Barkov (injured), Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Anton Lundell, Tuomo Ruutu (assistant coach) Sweden: Gus Forsling, Myles Fee (video coach)

Gus Forsling, Myles Fee (video coach) Latvia: Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Vilmanis

Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Vilmanis Germany: Jamie Kompon (assistant coach)

2026 WINTER OLYMPICS

MEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE

All games streamed on Peacock in the United States and CBC Gem in Canada