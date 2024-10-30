Report: As Revenue Goes Up, Value of the Florida Panthers Rises

The Florida Panthers saw record revenue last season as the team won the Stanley Cup for the first time — and the value of the franchise has gone up as well.

According to a valuation report by Sportico, the Florida Panthers are valued at $1.25 billion, an increase of 37 percent over last year.

Vinnie Viola bought the Panthers from Cliff Viner for a reported $250 million in 2013.

Sportico reports that the Panthers had revenue of $191 million last season, $33 million more than the team made during the 2022-23 season which saw the team make it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1996.

The Panthers drew over 1 million fans to Sunrise for games last season, also a franchise record.

Per Sportico, the average NHL team is worth $1.79 billion.

The collective value of the league’s 32 franchises is $57.3 billion.

Sportico says its “interactive data visualization displays the elements that make up each franchise’s value, including revenue data for three seasons.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the NHL’s most valuable franchise at $3.66 billion, 38 percent higher than last year.

Florida’s valuation is 26th in the NHL — below the likes of the Kraken, Penguins, and Hurricanes but higher than Anaheim, Buffalo, and Columbus.

