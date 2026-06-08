Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin helped make this NHL offseason interesting when word got out the Michigan native wants a trade — and the Florida Panthers, of course, look like a potential landing spot.

On Monday morning, the Detroit Free Press reported that the Panthers are among three teams Larkin prefers a trade to.

With a full no-trade clause, Larkin will certainly be in control of where he eventually goes.

That is, if general manager Steve Yzerman grants this trade request.

Last week, we went through a potential trade scenario for the Panthers which includes young center Anton Lundell.

Based on salary cap and personnel, Lundell seems to be a natural to head to Detroit if the Panthers were to get in on Larkin.

Of course, there are plenty of other teams out there — the Free Press lists a handful, such as the Wild, Islanders, and Golden Knights — which do not reside in the Atlantic Division as the Panthers and Lightning do.

Larkin scored a career-high 34 goals for the Red Wings last season and he has averaged 71 points over the past five seasons.

The Red Wings missed the playoffs again this year and now own the NHL’s longest postseason drought at 10 years.

Larkin, who turns 30 in July, is the only Red Wings player to make the playoffs with Detroit.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON