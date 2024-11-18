Sam Bennett: Hot Start with Florida Panthers Helps Shelter Pets

FORT LAUDERDALE — Sam Bennett is off to the best start to a season in his 11-year career, the Florida Panthers center scoring nine goals with 17 points in 17 games so far.

Bennett’s hot streak has helped out the Humane Society of Broward.

Before the season started, Bennett pledged to fund the adoption fees for an animal in need with every goal he puts in the back of the net.

Bennett and his fiancée, Zoe, created Benny’s Buddies after the two adopted two new pets: A dog named Billie, and a cat named Gracie.

“She volunteers there and when we went to adopt, we saw how many pets were there needing homes,’’ Bennett said last week. “We wanted to help, and, this is what we came up with.”

The more Bennett scores, the more pets in need get helped.

That has certainly grabbed some attention — and helped find some forever homes.

Get the Inside Sccop on the Florida Panthers

Every. Single. Day.

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

“It is an awesome cause, and it is remarkable how many people have become invested in it,’’ Bennett said last week. “I have been amazed how many people have asked how they can help out, and it is really cool to see that.

“We are just in the starting phases of it, so it is just getting going. But the outreach and support has been really remarkable.’’

Bennett said that by making the adoption process easier, hopefully more people visit the Humane Society and bring home a new member of their family just like he did.

“Sometimes costs can be an issue when it comes to adopting a new pet,’’ Bennett said, “and if this helps more pets get adopted, that is great. Whatever we can do to help. It has been great so far. We’re up to nine right now. We have to get more adopted. But it has been awesome so far.’’

The Panthers, of course, would love to see a lot more adoptions through the program as that would mean more goals from Bennett.

Bennett, with the nine goals and 17 points, is off to his best start yet.

In his first full season with the Panthers in 2021-22, Bennett scored seven goals with 12 points in his first 17 games — and ended with a career-high in goals (28) and points (49).

He is on pace for 43 goals and 81 points in this one.

Considering Bennett is in a contract year, this is a good season to put up big numbers.

And now the pets in Broward will be helped out as well.

“Little extra motivation for sure,’’ Bennett said. “It is great for the pets. We’re trying to get as many pets adopted as we can.’’

Like Sam Reinhart did last season, Bennett says Florida’s short offseason may have helped when it comes to this hot start.

Bennett did miss Tuesday’s game against the Devils with an undisclosed upper-body injury, but has been healthy since having recovering from having surgery on his hand during the first-round of the 2024 playoffs.

The Panthers only had a couple of months off after winning the Stanley Cup on June 24, but have come out of that no worse for wear.

Bennett had surgery in the first round after breaking his hand on a Brandon Montour slapshot.

He returned against Boston, but said the hand was not completely healed until the Cup Final was over.

It is all good now, though.

“Just rolling over the confidence from last year,” Bennett said. “I have started the past couple of seasons hurt, and I came into this one completely healthy. And, I have the great chemistry with my linemates and that helps a lot. I am feeling good from last year.’’

For more Panthers news from the FHN Team:

ON DECK: GAME 19