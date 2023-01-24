Sam Bennett Leaves Florida Panthers Game in First, Returns

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett went down hard late in the first period against the New York Rangers and had to be helped off the ice.

He did return in the second, however. Bennett did look like he was not feeling right at the end of the period and did not come out to start the third.

Bennett left Saturday’s game in the second period with what coach Paul Maurice called an upper-body concern but he was back in the lineup against the Rangers.

This injury came when he and Filip Chytil got tangled up and Bennett went awkwardly into the boards.

Bennett was down for a few moments as head athletic trainer Dave DiNapoli treated him — and then helped him off the ice and into the Florida medical room.

Bennett was trying not to put any weight on his right leg.

Chris Tierney replaced Bennett centering the second line with Carter Verhaeghe — who scored his 23rd goal in the first — and Matthew Tkachuk to start the second.

After the first media timeout of the second, however, Bennett came back onto the ice and was shown taking a few laps around the ice.

