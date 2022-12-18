Florida Panthers GameDay
Sasha Barkov Leaves Florida Panthers Game in New Jersey
The Florida Panthers were without star center Sasha Barkov to start the second period on Saturday night after apparently being hurt at the end of the first period.
With 2.2 seconds left in the first, Barkov lined up in the faceoff circle with New Jersey forward Nico Hischier.
Hischier chopped at the dropped puck and smacked Barkov in what looked like his left knee.
Barkov was slow to get off the ice as time expired and was helped to the room for the intermission.
He did not come out for the start of the second period with the Panthers leading 1-0 at Prudential Center.
Florida did score twice in the second period without Barkov playing and went to the third up 3-1.
The Panthers ruled Barkov out for the remainder of the game during the second intermission.
After the game, coach Paul Maurice said there was no update on the injury and that Barkov would be evaluated on Sunday.
Barkov was playing in his sixth game after missing six with a bout of pneumonia.
He had a goal and four points in those games and had the primary assist on Sam Reinhart’s power play goal against the Devils.
Here's the shot at Barkov's knee.
No idea what Nico was doing there w/ 2 seconds on the clock. pic.twitter.com/A0LPjsasPX
— Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) December 18, 2022
This story will be updated.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BOSTON BRUINS
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: TD Garden, Boston
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Season Series (Tied 1-1): Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23)
- Last season: Boston won 2-1
- All-time regular season series: Boston leads 59-37-6, 6 ties
Sure looked like a cross-check to the knee, I keep reading things like “Barkov left after the stick made contact with the knee” no, no that was a cross check. May not of been on purpose , looks like nico list his balance there but he crossed checked him in the knee.
Now let’s talk about that first goal, the goaltending interference that wasn’t. Was that the worst call ever?