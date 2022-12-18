Connect with us

Florida Panthers GameDay

Sasha Barkov Leaves Florida Panthers Game in New Jersey

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers center Sasha Barkov did not return for the second period on Saturday night after being hit on the left knee by New Jersey’s Nico Hirschier. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Florida Panthers were without star center Sasha Barkov to start the second period on Saturday night after apparently being hurt at the end of the first period.

With 2.2 seconds left in the first, Barkov lined up in the faceoff circle with New Jersey forward Nico Hischier.

Hischier chopped at the dropped puck and smacked Barkov in what looked like his left knee.

Barkov was slow to get off the ice as time expired and was helped to the room for the intermission.

Get FHN+ today!

He did not come out for the start of the second period with the Panthers leading 1-0 at Prudential Center.

Florida did score twice in the second period without Barkov playing and went to the third up 3-1.

The Panthers ruled Barkov out for the remainder of the game during the second intermission.

After the game, coach Paul Maurice said there was no update on the injury and that Barkov would be evaluated on Sunday.

Barkov was playing in his sixth game after missing six with a bout of pneumonia.

He had a goal and four points in those games and had the primary assist on Sam Reinhart’s power play goal against the Devils.

This story will be updated.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BOSTON BRUINS

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
surveyjay

Sure looked like a cross-check to the knee, I keep reading things like “Barkov left after the stick made contact with the knee” no, no that was a cross check. May not of been on purpose , looks like nico list his balance there but he crossed checked him in the knee.
Now let’s talk about that first goal, the goaltending interference that wasn’t. Was that the worst call ever?

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.