Sasha Barkov Leaves Florida Panthers Game in New Jersey

The Florida Panthers were without star center Sasha Barkov to start the second period on Saturday night after apparently being hurt at the end of the first period.

With 2.2 seconds left in the first, Barkov lined up in the faceoff circle with New Jersey forward Nico Hischier.

Hischier chopped at the dropped puck and smacked Barkov in what looked like his left knee.

Barkov was slow to get off the ice as time expired and was helped to the room for the intermission.

He did not come out for the start of the second period with the Panthers leading 1-0 at Prudential Center.

Florida did score twice in the second period without Barkov playing and went to the third up 3-1.

The Panthers ruled Barkov out for the remainder of the game during the second intermission.

After the game, coach Paul Maurice said there was no update on the injury and that Barkov would be evaluated on Sunday.

Barkov was playing in his sixth game after missing six with a bout of pneumonia.

He had a goal and four points in those games and had the primary assist on Sam Reinhart’s power play goal against the Devils.

Here's the shot at Barkov's knee. No idea what Nico was doing there w/ 2 seconds on the clock. pic.twitter.com/A0LPjsasPX — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) December 18, 2022

This story will be updated.

