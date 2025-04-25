Sasha Barkov Hurt During Game 2 Win v Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA — Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov left Thursday’s Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning after taking a shot to the chin from Brandon Hagel in the third period.

Hagel got hit with a 5-minute major for interference on the hit.

Initially, it looked as if Barkov had stripped the puck from Jake Guentzel but replays showed he never touched the puck before he turned into a big hit from Hagel.

The Panthers did not score on the 4-plus minute power play — Mackie Samoskevich was serving a roughing penalty at the time of the Hagel hit.

Barkov, who was looked at by medical personnel on the ice before heading to the room, did not returned to the game.

Florida beat the Lightning 2-0 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Coach Paul Maurice did not give an update following the game (video below) but said he would at practice on Friday.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 3

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0