2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Sasha Barkov Hurt During Game 2 Win v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA — Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov left Thursday’s Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning after taking a shot to the chin from Brandon Hagel in the third period.
Hagel got hit with a 5-minute major for interference on the hit.
Initially, it looked as if Barkov had stripped the puck from Jake Guentzel but replays showed he never touched the puck before he turned into a big hit from Hagel.
The Panthers did not score on the 4-plus minute power play — Mackie Samoskevich was serving a roughing penalty at the time of the Hagel hit.
Barkov, who was looked at by medical personnel on the ice before heading to the room, did not returned to the game.
Florida beat the Lightning 2-0 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.
Coach Paul Maurice did not give an update following the game (video below) but said he would at practice on Friday.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 3
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0
- When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: TBS/truTV
- Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
- Radio: WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @ Tampa Bay 0; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
Hoping Barkov doesn’t have a concussion.
Draisaitl got him in head in the Finals. Barkov was back the next game. Unfortunately, the NHL didn’t park Draisaitl even though he deserved it. Hopefully the league wises up when looking at that scrub Hagel for his garbage move.
Go Cats.
Hagel is dirty, he’s the guy that purposely tried Loustarinen from behind at full speed about 6 ft from the boards..the guy has a history
I told my wife before the game that Tampa Bay might try to injure a Panther without making it look too obvious. Sure enough, along came Hagel. I hope that upon further review — his skates left the ice during his vicious hit on Barkov — he gets at least a five-game suspension.
Scratch most Lightning players and you’ll find a goon right away.
I was disappointed hearing the Tampa fans yelling “ref you suck” while Barkov was still on the ice. If this was Point or Kucherov who was hit they wouldn’t feel the same way. This was a senseless hit on our Captain who is one of the least dirty players in hockey.