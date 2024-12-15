Florida Panthers
Sasha Barkov Out for Florida Panthers in Calgary
The Florida Panthers will be without captain Sasha Barkov tonight when they play the Calgary Flames at 10 p.m.
Barkov did not participate in warmups due to an illness.
Barkov has not missed a game since returning from a suspected ankle injury which cost him eight games on Oct. 28 in Buffalo.
Florida was 5-2-1 without Barkov in the lineup.
The Panthers will start Spencer Knight in net tonight.
With Barkov out, Florida moved up Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen to play on the top line with Sam Reinhart.
Carter Verhaeghe joins former Flames Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk.
The Panthers had a seven-game point streak before losing 4-0 in Vancouver on Thursday night and have not won in Calgary since 2018.
Florida will play the third game of this five-game road trip with Monday’s marquee matchup in Edmonton upcoming.
ON DECK: GAME 32
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT EDMONTON OILERS
- When: Monday, 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- This Season — At Florida: Feb. 27. At Edmonton: Monday.
- Last Regular Season: Florida Won 2-0
- Last Postseason: Florida Won Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
- Up Next for the Panthers: Wednesday at Minnesota Wild, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
