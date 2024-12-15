Sasha Barkov Out for Florida Panthers in Calgary

The Florida Panthers will be without captain Sasha Barkov tonight when they play the Calgary Flames at 10 p.m.

Barkov did not participate in warmups due to an illness.

Barkov has not missed a game since returning from a suspected ankle injury which cost him eight games on Oct. 28 in Buffalo.

Florida was 5-2-1 without Barkov in the lineup.

The Panthers will start Spencer Knight in net tonight.

With Barkov out, Florida moved up Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen to play on the top line with Sam Reinhart.

Carter Verhaeghe joins former Flames Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk.

The Panthers had a seven-game point streak before losing 4-0 in Vancouver on Thursday night and have not won in Calgary since 2018.

Florida will play the third game of this five-game road trip with Monday’s marquee matchup in Edmonton upcoming.

ON DECK: GAME 32

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT EDMONTON OILERS