Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Driedger gets Cats

SUNRISE — Chris Driedger took it out on his old teammates Saturday night as he made 33 saves in leading the Seattle Kraken to a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

Florida’s unbeaten run at home?

Over.

The Panthers had won 15 consecutive regular season games in Sunrise — dating back to Driedger beating Carolina in April — and the first 11 of this season.

Now, they are 11-1-0 at home.

Not bad, but as coach Andrew Brunette noted, Florida had a chance “to do something cool.’’

Instead, they looked like a team that was missing something.

Florida needs to figure that out and quick. This is a team which has now lost its past two (and that happens) but has also been very pedestrian away from home.

Saturday, they were very pedestrian at home.

There was nothing special about the Panthers on Saturday night.

Driedger made sure.