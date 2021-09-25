Connect with us

Sergei Bobrovsky ready to put last year’s ending with Panthers in rear view

Published

2 days ago

on

Panthers sergei bobrovsky
Sergei Bobrovsky warms up before Game 4 of the Florida Panthers’ playoff series in Tampa Bay. Bobrovsky was pulled in the second period of this game and would not dress for the Panthers in Game 5 or 6. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

Sergei Bobrovsky says he was not happy with the way his 2021 season with the Florida Panthers ended.

Truth be told, he is not alone.

Bobrovsky, one may recall, started the Panthers’ playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After losing Game 1 and turning the net over to Chris Driedger for Game 2, Bobrovsky came off the bench to save the Panthers in Game 3 only to get pulled in the second period of Game 4 and not return for the remainder of the series.

Not only did Bobrovsky not play again, the Panthers did not even have him dress for Games 5 and 6 as rookie Spencer Knight took over and Driedger backed up.

“It is what it is. I definitely wasn’t happy with that,” Bobrovsky said following the second day of his third training camp with the Panthers.

“There is management and coaches and they decided that. That’s their decision but I leave it at that. Of course I’m not happy but I don’t want to think about it. This is a new season and a new opportunity. I have to prepare myself to play my best hockey.”

Bobrovsky, perhaps for the first time since his younger days with the Philadelphia Flyers, has some competition for the starter’s net.

