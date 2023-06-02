Sergei Bobrovsky: ‘Unbelievable Experience’ In First Trip to Stanley Cup Final

Sergei Bobrovsky has accomplished many things in his 13 seasons in the National Hockey League, but Saturday night when he leads the Florida Panthers onto the ice in Las Vegas, he will be playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time.

Bobrovsky has come a long way, both literally and figuratively, to get to this moment.

He hails from Novokuznetsk, Russia — which is in southwest Siberia — and is now one of the highest paid players in the NHL, living the very good life in Fort Lauderdale.

Aside from the big house near the water and the Lamborghini that he drives, Bobrovsky is finally at a point in his career where he can see the finish line to what he has been chasing for years.

Bobrovsky, the only active goalie to win the Vezina Trophy twice, now has a chance to win the Stanley Cup and truly cement his place in the history books.

“These two months have been an unbelievable experience,” Bobrovsky said earlier this week in the Florida dressing room.

“That’s our goal, but you have no idea what is going to happen. You have to enjoy the hockey. This is the best hockey ever and it reminds you of how hard you work to get here. There are so many good teams out of the playoffs and we’re still alive.”

Speaking with Florida Hockey Now and the Associated Press, Bobrovsky touched on a number of subjects from getting his starting job back during the playoffs, his mental approach toward the game as well as rumors about drilling holes in his skates and all the weight he loses during games.