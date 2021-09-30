FHN Today: Serron Noel has big night for the Florida Panthers in Dallas

Serron Noel is battling for a roster spot with the Florida Panthers and there is little doubt that he has caught the eye of coach Joel Quenneville.

Noel was a player Quenneville mentioned by name after the Tampa Bay Prospect Showcase and his heroics Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars only seemed to bolster his case.

”It shows a true testminent to our character,” Noel said after the win. “They had a lot of veterans and we grinded it out.”

Noel, who was a second-round pick by the Panthers in Dallas three years ago, scored the game-tying goal with 42.2 seconds left in regulation then got the only shootout goal in Florida’s 4-3 win at AmericanAirlines Arena.

”Serron has had two outstanding games for me,” Quenneville said. “When I saw him play in Tampa in the rookie games, he was most noticeable. It has been a really good camp for him. I like how he prepared himself, put himself in position to improve his standing within the organization. It is a real positive story so far.”

The Panthers will be back on the ice at FLA Live Arena on Thursday morning as training camp continues with the Stars coming to town on Friday night.

FLORIDA PANTHERS LINKS

The Panthers appeared to be outgunned by a veteran-heavy Dallas lineup and things didn’t look good when the Stars scored three unanswered goals in the second period.

But Florida’s kids found a way to win.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, Lucas Carlsson got hurt. (FloridaHockeyNow)

AROUND THE NHL

