Seth Jones Finally Gets another Shot at the Playoffs with the Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The last time Seth Jones played in a playoff game, it was in a near-empty building in Toronto.

The NHL decided to finish the 2019-20 season during a global pandemic, holding an expanded postseason in a so-called ‘bubble.’

Jones and the Columbus Blue Jackets knocked out the Toronto Maple Leafs in the qualifying round, then lost in 5 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

No way Seth Jones figured the last time he would play a postseason game would be a 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning in the middle of August.

Yet that is the way it worked out.

Until now.