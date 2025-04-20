Connect with us

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Seth Jones Finally Gets another Shot at the Playoffs with the Panthers

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Seth jones, Florida panthers
Seth Jones, pictured here at practice in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning, is back in the playoffs for the first time since the Covid bubble of 2020. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The last time Seth Jones played in a playoff game, it was in a near-empty building in Toronto.

The NHL decided to finish the 2019-20 season during a global pandemic, holding an expanded postseason in a so-called ‘bubble.’

Jones and the Columbus Blue Jackets knocked out the Toronto Maple Leafs in the qualifying round, then lost in 5 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

No way Seth Jones figured the last time he would play a postseason game would be a 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning in the middle of August.

Yet that is the way it worked out.

Until now.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $4.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Already a member? Log in here
Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.