Seth Jones Injury Could Ruin Festive Winter Classic in Miami for Panthers

MIAMI — Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones only got three shifts and 3 minutes of ice time in Friday’s NHL Winter Classic at LoanDepot Park.

The Panthers hope that’s all the time he misses.

Jones appeared to be struck in the side of the neck on a deflected puck forcing him to leave the game.

After being looked at in the medical tent set up next to the temporary ice sheet at the ballpark, he made the long walk back to the Marlins clubhouse.

Jones did not return to the game, one the Panthers lost 5-1.

Coach Paul Maurice said Jones did not look to be too serious.

“We’ll get him looked at. It doesn’t look terrible right now,’’ Maurice said.

Which is good news considering the amount of injuries the Panthers have had this season.

Although Matthew Tkachuk is coming back soon enough, no one else is scheduled to be back until after the February Olympic break.

The Panthers have 14 games in January — 10 of which are on the road — and 17 overall before nine of their players go to Italy.

Florida cannot afford to lose any more key players.

“That’s the theme of our year. Clearly,” Maurice said. “This year is about how we have to overcome injuries, figure out a way to win without your best players. But if you can do that, there’s a pretty good prize at the end.”

They hope Jones returns soon, perhaps as early as Sunday when the Panthers play host to the Colorado Avalanche.

Jones, 31, was officially named to Team USA on Friday for the upcoming Winter Olympics even though he was told the news days ago when rosters were put in.

As of now, the Panthers are carrying two extra players: Defenseman Donovan Sebrango (scratched the past 13 games), and forward Noah Gregor (four).

“You are going to go through it, every team goes through it,’’ said Sam Reinhart, who scored the lone Florida goal in Miami on Friday. “We’re no different. You have to have guys who are able to step in, fill roles, and produce. It’s going to be a tough January. But everyone goes through it. Going to be a big month for us.’’

