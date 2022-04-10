Connect with us

Spencer Knight bringing the heat for Florida Panthers

Published

1 min ago

on

Florida panthers spencer knight
Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates a win with rookie goalie Spencer Knight after a win earlier this season at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. — AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Ever since the Florida Panthers brought Spencer Knight up from a monthlong stint with the AHL Charlotte Checkers back in March, the rookie goalie has seemingly found his rhythm.

Prior to being sent down, Knight started the season with a 9-6-2 record. His outlying numbers were not eye-popping: He had a save percentage of .898, with a goals-against average of 3.32.

Knight, who turns 21 on the 19th, was not seeing the ice much during the opening half of the season, either.

Sergei Bobrovsky started 37 of Florida’s 56 games prior to Knight’s return to the roster, going 26-6-3 with a .915/2.63 during that span.

With Knight not getting as many looks, Florida decided to send him down to Charlotte so he could get more game action.

“It definitely helped me,” Knight said.

