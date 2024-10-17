Spencer Knight Gets a Win Both He and the Florida Panthers Needed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just before the start of this new season, Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight talked about the difference between being part of a winning team as opposed to being the focal point of it.

Knight was talking about his Panthers winning the Stanley Cup last season — without him playing a game for them.

It was great being around the Florida Panthers, seeing how they approached their day and became champions.

But Knight wants to be the man, to be the guy on the ice with the game on the line. Right now, he has to take what he can get.

Tuesday was his kind of night.

“He’s the reason we won that game tonight,’’ coach Paul Maurice said after Knight made 35 saves including 15 in the third period to lead his Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“When you are a little kid, one thing you want to do when the game is on the line is make that big save,’’ Knight said. “But you have to let that come to you.’’

It was Knight’s first NHL win since Jan. 3, 2023 when he helped Florida beat the Arizona Coyotes in Sunrise.

A lot has happened since.

“I’m happy for him,’’ Maurice said, “because I know it hasn’t been easy for him.”