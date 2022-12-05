It’s (Spencer) Knight Time for the Florida Panthers

Two weeks ago, not long before the Florida Panthers opened their five-game road trip in Edmonton, it was written here that for the team to get out of their slump, better goaltending would be needed.

Florida has now won its past two games heading into the final game of this trip Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

Goaltending has been key to those two wins.

Spencer Knight has been the netminder providing it — stopping a total of 67 shots in dual 5-1 wins over Vancouver and Seattle.

That’s a combined .971 save percentage and it came at a time when the Panthers certainly needed it.

And, with starts in the past two games and nine of the past 13, it is apparent the Panthers have a new starting goalie.

For now, anyway.