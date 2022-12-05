Connect with us

FHN+

It’s (Spencer) Knight Time for the Florida Panthers

Published

46 mins ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight takes a lap after being named the first star of a game at FLA Live Arena during the 2021-22 season. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

Two weeks ago, not long before the Florida Panthers opened their five-game road trip in Edmonton, it was written here that for the team to get out of their slump, better goaltending would be needed.

Florida has now won its past two games heading into the final game of this trip Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

Goaltending has been key to those two wins.

Get FHN+ today!

Spencer Knight has been the netminder providing it — stopping a total of 67 shots in dual 5-1 wins over Vancouver and Seattle.

That’s a combined .971 save percentage and it came at a time when the Panthers certainly needed it.

And, with starts in the past two games and nine of the past 13, it is apparent the Panthers have a new starting goalie.

For now, anyway.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.