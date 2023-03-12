Spoiler: Winnipeg Jets 5, Florida Panthers 4 (OT)

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers could not stay out of their own way in a gut-wrenching loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Despite a two-goal comeback in the third, Mark Scheifele spoiled it in overtime to give Winnipeg the 5-4 win.

They hounded the Jets in the first period — leading 13-4 in shots — but the Panthers ended up going into the break down 3-1 and it was tied to a theme that became so common for them this year: Penalties.

Florida took three penalties in the opening frame and Winnipeg answered right back with two power play goals to pad their early lead.

The Panthers continue to lead the NHL in penalties this season.

Even with two power plays of their own and a dominant 5-on-5 game consisting of a lot of puck possession, they could not answer with a goal of their own.

Despite all of the shots they put up, there were few dangerous chances that made Connor Hellebuyck break much of a sweat.

When Winnipeg did have their chances Sergei Bobrovsky looked closer to human than he has in the last month.

He started his second game in two nights after stopping 21 of 24 shots against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and followed it up by giving up four goals on 19 shots through two periods the next night.

Nikolaj Ehlers exposed that late in the first period when he slipped a quick wrist shot past him with Radko Gudas sticking close by. Bobrovsky just watched as it slipped under his blocker.

Marc Staal started Florida’s run 33 seconds into the third period — finishing off a feed from his brother Eric to bring the Panthers back within a goal.

Matthew Tkachuk struck on the power play six minutes later after a five-minute major for a Schiefele boarding penalty on Gus Forsling was wiped off the board.

But in the end, it was Schiefele who came up with the winner.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Jets 1, Panthers 0 (6:43, 1st, PPG): Mark Scheifele beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a one-timer on the power play from Blake Wheeler.

beat with a one-timer on the power play from Jets 2, Panthers 0 (15:03, 1st): Nikolaj Ehlers caught Bobrovsky off guard with a quick wrist shot that beat him blocker side with Radko Gudas defending him closely.

caught Bobrovsky off guard with a quick wrist shot that beat him blocker side with defending him closely. Jets 2, Panthers 1 (16:44, 1st): Matthew Tkachuk potted in a Brandon Montour rebound on the power play seconds after tripping over a referee.

potted in a rebound on the power play seconds after tripping over a referee. Jets 3, Panthers 1 (19:09, 1st, PPG): Vladislav Namestnikov tapped in a feed from Kyle Connor from in close on the power play.

tapped in a feed from from in close on the power play. Jets 3, Panthers 2 (4:09, 2nd, PPG): Sam Reinhart tipped in a feed from Sasha Barkov on a give-and-go on the power play.

tipped in a feed from on a give-and-go on the power play. Jets 4, Panthers 2 (12:59, 2nd): Namestnikov outwaited Bobrovsky and slipped around him for his second goal of the night.

Namestnikov outwaited Bobrovsky and slipped around him for his second goal of the night. Jets 4, Panthers 3 (0:33, 3rd): Marc Staal potted in a feed from brother Eric Staal on the first rush opportunity of the third period.

potted in a feed from brother on the first rush opportunity of the third period. Panthers 4, Jets 4 (6:24, 3rd, PPG): Tkachuk muscled his way through three Winnipeg defenders to poke a rebound through for his second of the night on the power play.

Tkachuk muscled his way through three Winnipeg defenders to poke a rebound through for his second of the night on the power play. Jets 5, Panthers 4 (4:31, OT): Scheifele gets his second of the night with a beautiful goal to win it for the Jets.

COLBY’S 3 STARS OF THE NIGHT

1. Mark Sheifele, Winnipeg

2. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida

3. Vladislav Namestnikov, Winnipeg

PANTHERS ON DECK

MONTREAL CANADIENS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS