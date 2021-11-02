Gaming On: Sports betting now available in Florida

Want to bet on the Florida Panthers? How about the Dolphins? OK, that’s probably not wise. Regardless of how you’re feeling, it is now legal to make a wager on sports in Florida after the Seminole Tribe released its sports betting app on Monday.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app is now available and taking wagers on the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, soccer, boxing and more.

There is pregame betting available on the app as well as live, in-game wagering. Futures will also be available for wagering.

In April, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Seminole Tribe Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. announced a new gaming pact which would not only expand the types of gaming at the Tribe’s casinos, but allow sports betting as well.

TheState Legislature approved the pact in May.

Per the deal, the Seminole Tribe will pay the state $500 million a year for at least five years and then a percentage of revenue after that. The pact runs for 30 years.

Want daily coverage of the Florida Panthers as they head to the playoffs? Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now today!

Although there are still some lawsuits pending, the Hard Rock Sportsbook app went live on Monday without any sort of fanfare.

The Seminole Tribe owns Hard Rock International.

In the future, those who want to make a sports wager will be able to do so in person at Seminole casinos as well as various parimutuel locations throughout the state.

Last week, Hialeah Park and Palm Beach Kennel Club s well as a couple of other parimutuels in north and central Florida agreed to partner with the Seminole tribe to offer sport betting at their facilities.

The pact signed with the state also allowed individual teams to partner with the Seminole Tribe and open sportsbooks inside their venues such as Hard Rock Stadium (a mere certainty, right?), FLA Live Arena, Marlins Park and the Heat’s arena in downtown Miami.

In Washington, D.C., a popular sports bar attached to the Capital One Arena has been turned into a sports betting venue run by William Hill after a temporary set-up for in-person bets in a spot at the arena originally used for ticket sales had been running for the past year.

Fans attending Wizards and Capitals games can go into the sports book and place bets or come by throughout the day.

As is the case in Florida, wagers are not limited to — but do include — local teams.

Concerned about gambling? Please call 1-888-ADMIT-IT.