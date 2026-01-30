Blues Spoil Tkachuk’s Big Night for the Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk sure loves going home to St. Louis to play the Blues. The Florida Panthers dig it, too.

Only the Blues ruined the night for both.

Even though Tkachuk scored the first two goals of his season on Thursday, the Blues scored on a power play with 8.4 seconds left and pulled out a 5-4 win.

St. Louis, which likely will not make the playoffs this season, are 2-0 against the Panthers.

Tkachuk continued his hometown hot streak on Thursday, scoring twice in the second period.

Before the second period, Tkachuk had yet to score a goal since returning to the Panthers lineup on Jan. 19 against the Sharks.

He scored twice within a span of 1:47 to tie the score going into the third.

Only the Panthers could not convert on a 4-minute power play on Nick Bjugstad’s high-sticking call on Evan Rodrigues.

The Blues did cash in on a late penalty called on Niko Mikkola for goalie interference when Jimmy Snuggerud scored from the left circle.

A.J. Greer and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers; Daniil Tarasov sustained his first loss of 2026 after winning his previous four starts.

Tkachuk has 11 goals and 31 points in 21 games against the Blues in his career.

In four games in St. Louis since joining the Panthers in 2022, Tkachuk has seven goals and 12 points.

NOTES: PANTHERS at BLUES

Brad Marchand did not play in the third period. He had missed seven games with a lower-body injury before returning Saturday against Minnesota.

did not play in the third period. He had missed seven games with a lower-body injury before returning Saturday against Minnesota. By assisting on Reinhart’s goal in the first, Tkachuk recorded his 400th career assist in 648 career games. That is the second-fewest games by an active American player to reach the mark, behind Patrick Kane (636). Keith Tkachuk reached the milestone in his 850th game.

(636). reached the milestone in his 850th game. Reinhart got his 187th road goal with the Panthers, which is one back of tying Olli Jokinen for third-most in franchise history.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Blues 0 (3:12 1st): A.J. Greer scores off his own rebound after getting fed in front of the net off a pass from Cole Schwindt .

scores off his own rebound after getting fed in front of the net off a pass from . Blues 1, Panthers 1 (4:46 1st): Jake Neighbours scores off the breakaway.

scores off the breakaway. Blues 2, Panthers 1 (7:51 1st): Jordan Kyrou scores from the left circle off a pass from Philip Broberg .

scores from the left circle off a pass from . Panthers 2, Blues 2 (9:22 1st PP): Uvis Balinskis’ point shot comes back into the slot where Sam Reinhart scores.

point shot comes back into the slot where scores. Blues 3, Panthers 2 (14:27 1st 4/4): Jonatan Berggren scores from the right circle on a one-timer.

scores from the right circle on a one-timer. Blues 4, Panthers 2 (0:41 2nd): Oskar Sundqvist drives in and sends a knuckler that gets past Daniil Tarasov .

drives in and sends a knuckler that gets past . Blues 4, Panthers 3 (16:52 2nd): Matthew Tkachuk gets his first of the season against his hometown team, getting a pass from Eetu Luostarinen and working the puck in on Joel Hofer before scoring on a backhander.

gets his first of the season against his hometown team, getting a pass from and working the puck in on before scoring on a backhander. Panthers 4, Blues 4 (18:39 2nd PP): Tkachuk gets his second of the season from down low to tie the score.

Tkachuk gets his second of the season from down low to tie the score. Panthers 5, Blues 4 (19:51 3rd PP): Jimmy Snuggerud cashes in on the late power play to keep the Panthers from gettin a point.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Jimmy Snuggerud, Blues

2. Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

3. Jordan Kyrou, Blues

