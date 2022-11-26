GameDay 21: Lines, Betting Odds for Blues at Panthers

The Florida Panthers will be playing their final home game Saturday night before taking off on a long sojourn and will be playing host to a Blues team which certainly needs a win.

This is the final game in a three-game trip for St. Louis, one in which it has been outscored 11-4 by Buffalo and Tampa Bay.

Those two losses came after a seven-game winning streak.

The Panthers know they are getting a dangerous St. Louis team.

Florida will have Spencer Knight back in net after he had a 37-save win over the Bruins on Wednesday but may be missing captain Sasha Barkov.

Barkov missed practice on Friday morning due to what coach Paul Maurice said was lingering affects of the illness which forced him to miss Florida’s game against the Dallas Stars last week.

Maurice said Barkov would be a “game-time decision.’’

The Blues are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Friday night, a game in which they fell behind 3-0 before making it a game.

Florida would certainly like to send the Blues back to Missouri riding a three-game road losing streak.

The Panthers are scheduled to practice at the arena on Sunday morning before flying to Edmonton. Florida plays the Oilers on Monday night and visits Calgary on Saturday.

Florida will welcome back Noel Acciari who spent three seasons with the Panthers before leaving as a free agent and signing with the Blues.

Thomas Greiss will be in net for St. Louis.

PANTHERS ON DECK

ST. LOUIS BLUES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932

SiriusXM 932 DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-205); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105)

Money Line (-205); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105) Last season: Split 1-1



All-time regular season series: St. Louis leads 24-12-1, 3 ties

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 6 Colin White

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Matthew Tkachuk

21 Nick Cousins // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 70 Patric Hornqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles)

PROJECTED ST. LOUIS BLUES LINEUP

89 Pavel Buchnevich // 18 Robert Thomas // 25 Jordan Kyrou

20 Brandon Saad // 90 Ryan O’Reilly // 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

49 Ivan Barbashev // 10 Brayden Schenn // 52 Noel Acciari

65 Alexei Toropchenko // 59 Nikita Alexandrov // 9 Tyler Pitlick

4 Nick Leddy // 55 Colton Parayko

47 Torey Krug // 72 Justin Faulk

77 Niko Mikkola // 41 Robert Bortuzzo

1 Thomas Greiss

50 Jordan Binnington