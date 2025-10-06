Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers Get Rings. Yeah, They Nice

FORT LAUDERDALE — When the Florida Panthers simultaneously opened up the large boxes containing their 2025 Stanley Cup championship rings, a collective gasp could be heard throughout the War Memorial Auditorium.

Yes, the Panthers had a lot to live up to after last year’s Cup championship rings were revealed.

They did.

”Favorite part? I mean, it’s hard to pick one thing,’’ Sam Bennett said. “These are absolutely beautiful.’’

After going with a ring with its crown shaped like the team’s logo after the 2024 championship, the Panthers went bigger this time around.

When you have to fit two diamond-encrusted Stanley Cups on the ring, well, of course you do.

According to Jostens, each ring was hand-crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold with over 450 diamonds and genuine rubies approximately 16.15 carats of gemstones.

The top of the ring displays the word ‘Panthers’ designed like the tab on the sleeves of the team’s jerseys.

The two Stanley Cup trophies are comprised of 81 diamonds atop 20 custom-cut genuine rubies, which are encircled by 40 round genuine rubies.

Accenting the left and right sides of the ring top are the words ‘Stanley Cup Champions.’

The left side of the ring displays the name of the recipient; the side panel is in the shape of the Panthers’ shield logo. Within the shield is a 14-karat yellow gold sun with the recipient’s jersey number in diamonds or the Panthers’ alternate mark.

On the right side of the ring, ‘Florida’ is displayed with ‘2025’ in 29 diamonds. The teams re-styled ‘Leaping Cat’ logo and a banner memorializing the back-to-back Stanley Cup championships is there with two palm trees.

‘We Apologize to No One’ is engraved inside the ring with the results of each series from the team’s Stanley Cup run.

A black rat is featured on the interior palm side of the ring.

ON DECK: OPENING NIGHT

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS at FLORIDA PANTHERS