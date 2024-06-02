Stanley Cup or Bust! Florida Panthers Oust Rangers in Game 6

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year after beating the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

The Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Final — and become the first NHL team to lose in the Final and get back the following season since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.

This is the fifth straight year a team from Florida — Tampa Bay did it from 2020-22 — has represented the Eastern Conference in the Final.

Florida will play the winner of the Western Conference final — Edmonton holds a 3-2 lead on Dallas — with Game 1 next Saturday night either in Dallas or Sunrise.

This was yet another hard-fought game with the Panthers breaking the ice with 48.5 seconds left in the first period on a give-and-go play from Evan Rodrigues to Sam Bennett.

Sergei Bobrovsky played lights out, keeping the Rangers off the board before Vladimir Tarasenko gave the Panthers a little breathing room with his goal off the right side of the cage at 9:08 of the third.

Tarasenko scored off a nice feed from Anton Lundell.

— This was the second postseason in which the Panthers knocked off the NHL President’s Trophy winners. Florida won that honor in 2021-22 but was swept by the Lightning in Round 2 that year.

GOALS OF GAME 6

Panthers 1, Rangers 0 (19:11, 1st): Evan Rodrigues forces a turnover and he and Sam Bennett play a little give-and-go up the ice — with Bennett getting his fourth goal of this series.

forces a turnover and he and play a little give-and-go up the ice — with Bennett getting his fourth goal of this series. Panthers 2, Rangers 0 (9:08, 3rd): Florida’s third line had an exceptional night, one which was capped with Vladimir Tarasenko one-timing a cross-ice feed from Anton Lundell off a pass from Eetu Luostarinen . With the way Sergei Bobrovsky was playing, this one felt done.

Florida’s third line had an exceptional night, one which was capped with one-timing a cross-ice feed from off a pass from . With the way was playing, this one felt done. Panthers 2, Rangers 1 (18:21, 3rd): Artemi Panarin finally got a goal in this series. It was not enough.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF GAME 6

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida

2. Sam Bennett, Florida

3. Vladimir Tarasenko, Florida

