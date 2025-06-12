2025 Stanley Cup Final
Cup Final Game 4: Oilers at Panthers. How to Watch, New Lines
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will not be making any lineup changes before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight. The same cannot be said for the Edmonton Oilers.
Although Stuart Skinner will return for a fourth straight start after being pulled in Game 3, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch is making some other changes.
Viktor Arvidsson and John Klingberg are out for the Oilers; they will be replaced by Jeff Skinner and Troy Stecher.
Connor Brown moves up from the third line to play with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
“Obviously a big game, felt that we have a lot of good players, a lot of good players who had been in and out of the lineup,’’ Knoblauch said. “Some players haven’t even seen any game action so far in this series. Felt that we could use the change, have those guys come in, give us a boost.
“We’ve seen it throughout the playoffs where we’ve made alterations to our lineup and it’s benefitted us. It’s been difficult to take those guys out because, not that they’ve been playing poorly, we just feel we have something with guys who have been out, so we’re making some adjustments.”
The Panthers expect the Oilers to bounce back after Monday’s thrashing — and so does Edmonton.
“I think we pride ourselves in coming up with an answer after a not-so-great showing,’’ McDavid said. “I think we’re all looking forward to tonight. We’re a team that responds really well after, I guess, not-so-great game. We’re looking to do that again tonight.
“This group does a good job of learning from the early couple of games in a series as a whole, not necessarily a lopsided loss like that. But yea, you always learn from your disappointments. Learned a lot the other night, and hopefully some things that we can implement tonight that give us a better result.”
SCF GAME 4: OILERS @ PANTHERS
- NFL Hall of Famer and Akron Zip Jason Taylor will bang the drum before tonight’s game.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.
- Starting Goalies: It’s Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Skinner.
- Skinner was the story the past two days after Knoblauch wouldn’t commit to him as the starter. “I’ve been getting a lot of texts about that and I’ve always been being like, ‘I’m not too sure what you guys are talking about’,” Skinner said Thursday. “I didn’t fully know the numbers. But for myself, personally, I just think as series go on I get better and better. Just as series go on, I just feel like I start to get a little bit more of a rhythm, and hopefully that continues.”
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-160) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $160bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Florida is now -275 to win the Cup for a second straight year. So, to win $100 on the Panthers, you need to pony up $275.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 4
EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Florida Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-1
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-160); Puck line (-1.5, -185); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-120)
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday; Game 5: @Edmonton Saturday; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (1-2) LINES
93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 28 Connor Brown
91 Evander Kane // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 42 Kasperi Kapanen
53 Jeff Skinner // 19 Adam Henrique // 21 Trent Frederik
92 Vasily Podkolzin // 13 Mattias Janmark // 90 Corey Perry
27 Brett Kulak // 2 Evan Bouchard
25 Darnell Nurse // 51 Troy Stetcher
14 Mattias Ekholm // 96 Jake Walman
74 Stuart Skinner
30 Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, John Klingberg, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan
Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)