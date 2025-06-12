Cup Final Game 4: Oilers at Panthers. How to Watch, New Lines

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will not be making any lineup changes before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight. The same cannot be said for the Edmonton Oilers.

Although Stuart Skinner will return for a fourth straight start after being pulled in Game 3, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch is making some other changes.

Viktor Arvidsson and John Klingberg are out for the Oilers; they will be replaced by Jeff Skinner and Troy Stecher.

Connor Brown moves up from the third line to play with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

“Obviously a big game, felt that we have a lot of good players, a lot of good players who had been in and out of the lineup,’’ Knoblauch said. “Some players haven’t even seen any game action so far in this series. Felt that we could use the change, have those guys come in, give us a boost.

“We’ve seen it throughout the playoffs where we’ve made alterations to our lineup and it’s benefitted us. It’s been difficult to take those guys out because, not that they’ve been playing poorly, we just feel we have something with guys who have been out, so we’re making some adjustments.”

The Panthers expect the Oilers to bounce back after Monday’s thrashing — and so does Edmonton.

“I think we pride ourselves in coming up with an answer after a not-so-great showing,’’ McDavid said. “I think we’re all looking forward to tonight. We’re a team that responds really well after, I guess, not-so-great game. We’re looking to do that again tonight.

“This group does a good job of learning from the early couple of games in a series as a whole, not necessarily a lopsided loss like that. But yea, you always learn from your disappointments. Learned a lot the other night, and hopefully some things that we can implement tonight that give us a better result.”

SCF GAME 4: OILERS @ PANTHERS

NFL Hall of Famer and Akron Zip Jason Taylor will bang the drum before tonight’s game.

How to Watch: Tonight's game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.

Starting Goalies: It's Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Skinner.

Skinner was the story the past two days after Knoblauch wouldn't commit to him as the starter. "I've been getting a lot of texts about that and I've always been being like, 'I'm not too sure what you guys are talking about'," Skinner said Thursday. "I didn't fully know the numbers. But for myself, personally, I just think as series go on I get better and better. Just as series go on, I just feel like I start to get a little bit more of a rhythm, and hopefully that continues."

NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-160) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $160bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Florida is now -275 to win the Cup for a second straight year. So, to win $100 on the Panthers, you need to pony up $275.

The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-160) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $160bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Florida is now -275 to win the Cup for a second straight year. So, to win $100 on the Panthers, you need to pony up $275. Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 4

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Florida Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-1

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (1-2) LINES

93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 28 Connor Brown

91 Evander Kane // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 42 Kasperi Kapanen

53 Jeff Skinner // 19 Adam Henrique // 21 Trent Frederik

92 Vasily Podkolzin // 13 Mattias Janmark // 90 Corey Perry

27 Brett Kulak // 2 Evan Bouchard

25 Darnell Nurse // 51 Troy Stetcher

14 Mattias Ekholm // 96 Jake Walman

74 Stuart Skinner

30 Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, John Klingberg, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)