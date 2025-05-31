Stanley Cup Final Practice: Florida Panthers Injury Updates

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were back on the ice Saturday for the first of three practices before flying to Edmonton for the start of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers were missing three players from the practice: Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and AJ Greer.

Luostarinen and Greer either left Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, or were extremely limited.

Lundell may have just been a maintenance day.

Paul Maurice said Saturday that both Luostarinen and Lundell were fine and expected to join the team for Sunday’s limited workout.

Greer, Maurice said, is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Greer missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final with that injury.

“I think the only question mark is Greer,’’ Maurice said. “We will list him as day-to-day. The other guys are fine. They’ll be back on the ice tomorrow when we do a little bit of an optional.’’

The Panthers open the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the host Oilers in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Florida is the defending Cup champions, and are facing the Oilers for the second straight year.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS