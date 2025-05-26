Status Updates for Florida Panthers Injuries Before ECF Game 4

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers have a few injuries going into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Sunrise.

Coach Paul Maurice said Monday morning that Sam Reinhart would miss his second straight game after being taken out of Game 2 by a low hipcheck from Sebastian Aho; Reinhart is believed to have a knee injury, although the severity of it is not known.

Reinhart was spotted at the arena on Saturday without a noticeable limp or any sort of knee brace. Maurice said he remains day to day.

Defenseman Niko Mikkola and forward AJ Greer left Game 3 in the third period and also will not play tonight.

Uvis Balinskis and Nico Sturm get back into the lineup tonight.

The Panthers can sweep the Hurricanes out of the ECF for the second time in three years with a win tonight.

The defending Stanley Cup champions are a win away from the Cup Final for the third straight year.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 4

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-0