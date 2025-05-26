2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Status Updates for Florida Panthers Injuries Before ECF Game 4
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers have a few injuries going into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Sunrise.
Coach Paul Maurice said Monday morning that Sam Reinhart would miss his second straight game after being taken out of Game 2 by a low hipcheck from Sebastian Aho; Reinhart is believed to have a knee injury, although the severity of it is not known.
Reinhart was spotted at the arena on Saturday without a noticeable limp or any sort of knee brace. Maurice said he remains day to day.
Defenseman Niko Mikkola and forward AJ Greer left Game 3 in the third period and also will not play tonight.
Uvis Balinskis and Nico Sturm get back into the lineup tonight.
The Panthers can sweep the Hurricanes out of the ECF for the second time in three years with a win tonight.
The defending Stanley Cup champions are a win away from the Cup Final for the third straight year.
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 4
CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-0
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 5, Carolina 0; Game 3: Florida 6, Carolina 2; Game 4: Monday @Florida; Game 5*: Wednesday @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @Florida; Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @Carolina
- Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)
Hopefully these calls are being made out of caution instead of necessity.
Sure would like to see the Panthers wrap this up tonight so the entire roster can rest.
Go Cats! Wrap it up!
That Mikkola injury looked the worst out them all and is probably the most significant loss out of the three. Hopefully it is not a long term one.