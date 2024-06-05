Take the ‘Gus Bus’ to See the Florida Panthers in the Cup Final

With parking prices at Amerant Bank Arena rising quicker than the temperature in South Florida, Broward County Transit has another option for those going to see the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final: Good, old-fashioned bus service.

Broward County Transit will be offering shuttle service for the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Edmonton Oilers from Government Center West on University Drive in Plantation.

For $2 each way — you need cash or the BCT app — you can hitch a ride to the game.

Parking is free at the Government Center (located across the street from Broward Mall) with buses running to the arena every hour from 5-7 p.m.

The drop off at the arena is at the BCT park-and-ride lot at the south end of the parking lot area.

BCT says it will have three buses ready to start heading back to Plantation at 10 p.m. — “they will continue picking up until all passengers have been returned to Government Center West.”

This is one option to get to the games without driving and paying to park at the arena (prices for the Eastern Conference final were $65 per car and were $100 for last year’s Final) or parking at Sawgrass Mills and walking to the arena.

For More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 1